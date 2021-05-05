Connor Adams hopes to do a little bit of everything at Cal Lutheran.

The Orcutt Academy High School baseball standout made his commitment to the school in Thousand Oaks official during a small, on-campus signing ceremony Wednesday.

Adams says he plans on playing outfield and a corner infield position while also pitching and hitting for the Kingsmen.

Cal Lutheran is one of the better Division III baseball programs in the country, having won a national title in 2017. The Kingsmen play in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

They went 40-11 in 2017 to claim the national title. 

Connor Adams will have some familiarity with the program. His older brother Cameron Adams played there in 2013 and 2014.

"When my brother played there, I got to know the coaches and some of the guys there," Connor said Wednesday. "They entered the season No. 1 in the country this year, so I've been fairly interested in them."

A big plus for Adams is that Cal Lutheran also features his intended major: computer science.

"So that gives me an opportunity to study what I want and play both ways," he said. 

Adams says he'll be at one of the corner infield positions or in the outfield while also pitching occasionally. He's a right-handed pitcher and a switch hitter.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

"It's a good fit for me. I feel I can compete at that level," Adams said.

Hank Muro, the Spartans' varsity coach, and Joe Adams, Connor's father and a youth baseball coach, were also instrumental in helping Adams develop into one of the area's better all-around players.

"You ask anyone, he works as hard or harder than anybody," Joe Adams said. "He loves baseball. His older brother played there, so we know he's going to a great program. The coach and assistant coach are still there and the hitting coach actually played with my son, Cameron. We're real familiar with the program so that helped Connor decide."

Connor Adams said he's now focused on getting in as many game reps as he can to prepare for Cal Lutheran. Amid the pandemic, he's had limited opportunities to play after losing nearly his entire junior season at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

"There haven't been too many games, but I'm lucky enough to live next to VCA and we're friends with the athletic director so I get to use the field almost every day," Adams said. 

The high school senior said he's always been drawn to technology and is excited to expand his knowledge by studying computer science in college. 

"I was trying to decide classes this year and I saw we had a computer science class and I decided to take it," Connor said. "I found that I really like it. It's been great being a student at Orcutt Academy. I feel the teachers are really engaged with all the students and we're able to learn a lot."

After Wednesday's ceremony, Adams and coach Muro hurried off to prepare for an Ocean League game at Nipomo Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0