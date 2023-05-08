The No. 3 Orcutt Academy boys tennis team will take on No. 1 Mission Prep, a Mountain League rival, for the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo.
Meanwhile, the Valley Christian Academy softball team has a Southern Section Division 7 home game in the second round Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Ontario.
Orcutt will try to pull the upset Tuesday against the top-ranked Royals, who beat the Spartans twice during the regular season. Orcutt Academy upset No. 2 Kerman 5-4 at Kerman last Thursday in OA's first semifinals appearance in program history to get to the final. Mission Prep beat No. 4 Bakersfield West 6-3 in the other Division semifinal.
Orcutt Academy's singles lineup of Ari Sherman at No. 1, Luke Fina at No. 2, Etienne Maletz at No. 3, Sean Fina at No. 4, Matthew Fina at No. 5 and Dario Lopez at No. 6 has been impressive in the playoffs.
The Spartans defeated Tulare Western 6-3 in the first round and Tulare Mission Oak 7-2 in the quarterfinals. Orcutt Academy clinched the win during singles play in both matches. Sherman and the Fina triplets all won their singles matches at Kerman then Sherman teamed with Luke Fina for the win at No. 1 doubles that clinched the win for the Spartans.
Freshman Maggie Moore pitched a one-hit complete game to lift the VCA softball team (4-9) to a 5-0 win at Inglewood Amino Leadership in the first round of the SS-Division 7 Playoffs Thursday.
Tuesday, the Lions will host an Ontario team that is 13-8.
Moore leads VCA in batting average. She is hitting .515. Laila Waterman is batting .500, and Juliza Evans is hitting .357.
Waterman leads the Lions in RBIs with 13. Moore has 12.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.