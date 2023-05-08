The No. 3 Orcutt Academy boys tennis team will take on No. 1 Mission Prep, a Mountain League rival, for the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo.

Meanwhile, the Valley Christian Academy softball team has a Southern Section Division 7 home game in the second round Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Ontario.

Orcutt will try to pull the upset Tuesday against the top-ranked Royals, who beat the Spartans twice during the regular season. Orcutt Academy upset No. 2 Kerman 5-4 at Kerman last Thursday in OA's first semifinals appearance in program history to get to the final. Mission Prep beat No. 4 Bakersfield West 6-3 in the other Division semifinal.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you