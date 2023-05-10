An historic season for the Orcutt Academy boys tennis team came to a rough end in the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship match.
No. 1 Mission Prep, a Mountain League rival of the Spartans', beat No. 3 Orcutt Academy 7-2 Tuesday at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo for the Division 3 title.
Meanwhile, the Pioneer Valley baseball team won 8-0 at Nipomo Tuesday to stay within striking distance of co-leaders Cabrillo and Atascadero in the Ocean League standings.
The Panthers have one league game left, against Nipomo Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Pioneer Valley. Cabrillo and Atascadero have finished their respective league campaigns and have clinched a share of the Ocean League title.
Pioneer Valley won the league championship outright last year.
Mission Prep 7, Orcutt Academy 2
After winning at No. 2 Kerman in their first divisional semifinals in program history, the Spartans ran up against a Mission Prep squad Tuesday that was "a little too strong for us," said Orcutt Academy coach Art Lopez.
"Our boys played well. The singles took a long time to complete. It was a tough match."
Dario Lopez won at No. 6 singles to give Orcutt Academy a singles point, and Eyad Abou El Kheir and Tynan Schierman won at No. 3 to give OA a doubles point.
The Royals beat the Spartans 6-3 in both the teams' regular-season matches.
Pioneer Valley 8, Nipomo 0
The Panthers (15-6-1, 10-3) made sure their regular season finale will mean something by winning handily at Nipomo (7-19, 2-11) Tuesday.
Pioneer Valley left-hander Andru Angulo pitched a one-hit complete game. Angulo struck out seven and walked one.
Julian Diaz-Resendez and Josue Garcia both had two hits and drove in a Pioneer Valley run. Estevan Fonseca had one hit and two RBIs. Cesar Garcia had two hits, including a double, and Andrew Sandoval had two hits as well.
Aden Willis had the lone Titans hit, a single.
Morro Bay sweeps Santa Maria
The Pirates (11-11, 8-6) took a doubleheader against the Saints (4-20, 3-10) 11-4 and 16-3 as both teams wrapped up their respective regular seasons.
No details were available. The second game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
The Pirates easily met the threshold of a minimum overall .300 winning percentage to apply to get in to the playoffs which start next week.
St. Joseph 5, Mission Prep 2
After a 3-6 start, the Knights (17-10) finished a solid regular season with a non-league win against the Royals (15-11) at St. Joseph's Dave Brunell Field.
Jayden Cervantez had two hits and an RBI for the Knights. St. Joseph starter Hunter Hammond pitched five innings, and Drew Freitas and Austin Eaker finished up with an inning of relief apiece. Both teams had seven hits and two RBIs.
St. Joseph 10, Arroyo Grande 1
The league champs (18-4, 12-1) put this one away early, scoring all of their runs, including seven in the second, in the first three innings at St. Louis de Montfort.
Jaedyn Valdez had a hit and drove in the lone run for the Eagles (7-16-1, 7-6). No St. Joseph stats were available.
Natalie Aguilar had two hits, two RBIs and homered for the second straight time against Mission Prep as the Braves moved to 16-7-1, 9-4 with a win over the Royals (9-12, 5-8) at Lompoc.
Lompoc had balanced production from its hitting lineup. Cheyanne Cordova had two hits and an RBI, Rianna Stoupe had a hit and drove in two runs, and Teagan Thompson racked up a hit and an RBI.
Braves starter Alexandra Brooks pitched six innings. Bella Barbosa finished up, giving up one run on one hit in the seventh.
Lompoc picked up its fourth straight league win. The Braves edged Paso Robles 4-3 Monday at Lompoc despite getting just one RBI, by Thompson. Thompson had two hits in that one.
The Warriors spotted the Eagles a first inning run on an Alyssa Moore one-out double in the top of the first, went ahead with two runs in the bottom of the second and stayed in front to nab a league win at Righetti.
Righetti scored its runs on consecutive two-out singles by Meghan Caldwell, Lillie Torres, Jenna Arguijo and Sereniti Lopez. Arguijo drove in the tying run. Lopez had the game-winning RBI.
Freshman right-hander Emily Fortin pitched a three-hit complete game for Righetti. Fortin struck out seven. Torres and Emily Ramirez had two hits each for the Warriors.
Righetti moved to 10-14, 5-8. Templeton is 9-11, 3-10.
Hancock athletes advance to SoCal Finals
Hancock College's Reann Booker and Nasim Moody advanced out of the Southern California Preliminaries at San Diego Mesa last Friday and into the Southern California Championships that will take place at the same location this Friday.
Hancock's Cesar Ruiz will compete in both the SoCal preliminary and final rounds in the men's discus.
Booker qualified by placing ninth in 12.37 seconds in the women's 100 preliminaries. Booker finished 18th in 26.60 in the 200 prelims and did not advance in that event.
Moody moved on in the men's long jump, qualifying fifth at 6.88 meters.
Hancock's Itandehui Olea (women's 1,500), Jordan Smith (men's long jump and triple jump) and Caleb Gretlein (men's hammer throw) did not advance.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.