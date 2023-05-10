OAHS CIF.jpg

No. 1 Mission Prep, a Mountain League rival of the Spartans', beat No. 3 Orcutt Academy 7-2 Tuesday at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo for the Division 3 title.

An historic season for the Orcutt Academy boys tennis team came to a rough end in the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship match.

Meanwhile, the Pioneer Valley baseball team won 8-0 at Nipomo Tuesday to stay within striking distance of co-leaders Cabrillo and Atascadero in the Ocean League standings.

