Two decorated Orcutt Academy swimmers will continue their academic and swimming careers far from the Central Coast.
Mason Enthoven will swim for NCAA Division 2 McKendree University, a private university in Lebanon, Illinois. Ryan Steed will swim for NCAA Division 3 Whitworth University, a private Christian university in Spokane, Washington. A signing ceremony for both took place Thursday at Orcutt Academy.
Mason Enthoven is Orcutt swim coach Brittany Enthoven's son. Ryan Steed is first-year Orcutt Academy director Bridgette DePalma-Steed's daughter.
Both Orcutt Academy seniors said they will receive partial scholarships to pay for their university costs. Both will receive academic scholarships, Steed The University Scholarship from Whitworth, and Enthoven The Dean's Scholarship from McKendree.
Both said campus situation was a big selling point when it came to their decisions.
McKendree has a listed undergraduate enrollment of 2,494 and, "I just really liked the campus, and I like it that it's a small professor-to-student ratio, so you get to know the professors well," said Enthoven.
Whitworth also has a small enrollment, listed at 2,307 in the fall of 2021.
"The campus is beautiful, and it's in a really good area," said Steed. "I was choosing between two schools, Whitworth and Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. I chose Whitworth because I loved the campus. It has everything I need academically."
Enthoven was unbeaten in dual meets his junior year. He holds school records for open events in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle and has a part in school records in all three relays, the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free.
He finished second in the 200 and 500 freestyles at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 2 meet his sophomore year. He placed fourth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 500 at the Central Section Division 1 meet his junior year.
Enthoven barely missed qualifying for the state meet in the 100 backstroke his junior year. "One of my goals is to qualify for the state meet this year," he said.
Steed won the Ocean League championship in the 200 and 500 frees her sophomore year and set the league record in the 200. Her junior year, she was second in the 100 backstroke.
She qualified for the CIF Central Section Division 2 finals her sophomore year and made it to the Central Section Division 1 preliminaries her junior year.
Enthoven and Steed both said they will likely swim in their signature high school events at the collegiate level. "I might swim distance freestyles," said Steed.
The 500 freestyle is the longest high school level swimming event. There is a 1,650-yard freestyle event, in addition to a 500-yard freestyle event, at the collegiate level.
Besides her high opinion of the campus, "The swimming coach at Whitworth (Steve Schadt) is amazing," said Steed. Steed said she was in touch with Schadt and Whitworth assistant swim coach Christine Mabile during the recruiting process.
Enthoven said McKendree head swim coach Nathan Townsend was the one he spoke to during his own recruiting process.
Steed and Enthoven said they were able to go on a campus visit to their future schools earlier this year. Steed visited the Whitworth campus October 21-22. Enthoven visited the McKendree campus Sept. 22-24.
Enthoven said he wants to go into engineering after graduating from McKendree. Steed will pursue a bachelor's degree in criminology and psychology at Whitworth then plans to join the Army and go after a master's degree.
"I'd like to get into the ROTC program at Whitworth," Steed said.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.