Two decorated Orcutt Academy swimmers will continue their academic and swimming careers far from the Central Coast.

Mason Enthoven will swim for NCAA Division 2 McKendree University, a private university in Lebanon, Illinois. Ryan Steed will swim for NCAA Division 3 Whitworth University, a private Christian university in Spokane, Washington. A signing ceremony for both took place Thursday at Orcutt Academy.

Mason Enthoven is Orcutt swim coach Brittany Enthoven's son. Ryan Steed is first-year Orcutt Academy director Bridgette DePalma-Steed's daughter. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

