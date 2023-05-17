Orcutt Academy and Nipomo moved ahead in the CIF Central Section softball playoffs Tuesday.

Both registered first-round wins at home. No. 3 Orcutt Academy defeated Lemoore Kings Christian 10-0 at Lakeview Junior High School in Division 6. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.

No. 6 Nipomo defeated No. 11 Arvin 4-0 at Nipomo in Division 4. Orcutt Academy and Nipomo both won behind one-hit complete games for their respective pitchers, Lylah Garcia for Orcutt Academy and Kate Barnett for Nipomo.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you