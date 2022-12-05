The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team entered the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc 4-0 on the year. The Spartans had no trouble moving to 7-0.
Orcutt defeated Lompoc 64-24 Friday and Santa Ynez 60-20 Saturday to complete a series of three lopsided tournament wins. Orcutt Academy freshman center Elizabeth Johnson, the tournament MVP, earned a double-double in two of Orcutt's three games in the tournament and four in the five Spartans games during the week. Johnson was the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 3.
Johnson's teammate, Devyn Kendrick, also made the All-Tournament team, along with Makayla Figuereo of host Lompoc and Helina Pecile of Santa Ynez.
Orcutt Academy 60, Santa Ynez 20
Johnson cemented her All-Tournament MVP status by finishing her tourney appearance with 10 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Khaelii Robertson easily secured a double-double, scoring a game-high 24 points for the Spartans and pulling down 11 rebounds. She also made four steals. Kendrick chalked up 10 points, eight steals and six assists.
Kylie Lapointe led the Pirates with seven points and two steals. Pecile pulled down eight rebounds, scored two points and had two assists. Elena Sleiman racked up six points, three rebounds and a steal for Santa Ynez.
Orcutt Academy 64, Lompoc 24
Johnson popped in a game-high 25 points. She snared eight rebounds, made four steals and blocked three shots.
Robertson scored 14 points. Kendrick, with 10 points and 12 rebounds, secured a double-double. Nicole Ante pulled down nine rebounds for the Spartans.
Figuereo led the Braves with eight points.
Santa Ynez 37, Santa Barbara 35
Jadyn Gardner scored 10 points and Pecile had nine as the Pirates edged the Dons Friday night in another tournament game.
"The girls played well tonight and found a rhythm on the court," said Santa Ynez coach Jennifer Rasmussen.
Pecile pulled down 10 rebounds, and Gardner had six. Lexi Molera, with six points, four assists and four rebounds, gave Santa Ynez a solid all-around game. Elena Sleiman amassed seven points, four rebounds and a steal, and Pecile made three steals.
Santa Barbara 36, Lompoc 24
The Braves (1-5) lost to the Dons in another tournament game. Figuereo scored seven points and Jalisa Dixon snared seven rebounds for Lompoc.
San Luis Obispo Tournament
Righetti 66, Oakley Freedom 49
All-Tournament Team selection Bree Luna tossed in 18 points, helping the Warriors (5-2) beat the Falcons (0-4) Saturday in Righetti's final tournament game.
Martha Durazo led the Warriors with 22 points. Raya Pina-Lee scored eight. Nansa Jimissa led the Falcons with 14 points, Eve Monzon scored 11 and Amaia Ayala had eight.
St. Joseph wins twice
The Knights pushed their record to 4-0 by winning two tournament games in routs, 72-26 against Clovis East and 60-39 against Mountain View St. Francis.
St. Joseph 72, Clovis East 26
Avary Cain popped in 25 points on eight-for-12 shooting from the floor for St. Joseph, and Candace Kpetikou snared 20 rebounds to go with her 11 points. Kai Oani boosted the Knights with 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the floor.
St. Joseph 60, St. Francis 39
The Knights closed out their tournament appearance by winning handily against the Lancers.
Cain (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Kpetikou (10 points, 12 rebounds) both had a double-double. Mia Matautia scored 12 points for St. Joseph, and Maava Sat grabbed six rebounds.
Nipomo snares two wins
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
The Titans (4-1) bounced back from a Thursday tournament loss by beating Watsonville St. Francis 55-48 Friday and Porterville 63-47 Saturday as they wrapped up their tournament appearance.
Nipomo 55, St. Francis 48
Makennah Simonson poured in 28 points and Belle Simonson scored 15 as the Titans beat the Lancers.
Nipomo 63, Porterville 47
Makennah Simonson had another big tournament game, leading balanced scoring against the Panthers (5-4) with 16 points.
Kayden Sanders scored 14 points for Nipomo, Morgan Doss added 13 and Belle Simonson scored eight.
Bird Cage Classic
Santa Maria (6-2) split two tournament games Saturday beating St. Bonaventure 42-33 and losing to host Bishop Diego 59-41.
Saints freshman Aaliyah Juarez tossed in 21 points and grabbed six rebounds against St. Bonaventure. Phoebe Becerra, with 12 points and 10 rebounds, boosted Santa Maria in that one.
The Saints struggled with their shooting against Bishop Diego, a squad they edged for the championship of the Santa Maria Tournament to open the Saints' season. Yuridia Ramos led the Saints against the Cardinals Saturday with 22 points. Ramos sank four 3-pointers.
Juarez, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, scored six points.
Boys basketball
Morro Bay Tournament
Landon Lassahn scored 18 points, Jackson Ollenburger put in 13 and Caleb Cassidy had 12 as Santa Ynez (4-2) rolled to a 70-30 win against East Bakersfield in the third-place game.
Santa Ynez advanced to the third-place game with a 67-47 win against Cabrillo earlier in the tournament. Ollenburger scored a game-high 25 points and Lassahn had 23 in that one.
Madera Liberty Tournament
All-Tournament Team selection Lucca Hart made two free throws with no time left on the clock to give Nipomo (3-1) a 53-51 win against Delano Kennedy in the third-place game.
Hart scored 10 points. Josh Atkinson led the Titans with 14.
Hanford Sierra Pacific out-scored Nipomo 39-19 in the second half in an earlier tournament game and beat the Titans 71-57. Hart scored 17 Nipomo points, and Atkinson and Nate Valenzuela both had eight in that one.
Non-league
Santa Maria 72, Coast Union 37
The Saints won this non-league road game handily Friday night and squared their season record at 2-2.
Jorge Adame led balanced Santa Maria scoring with 15 points. Angel Albarenga scored 13 points, John Lupercio had 11 and Manny Cortez added nine.
Sophomore guard Fritz Columnas pulled down 11 rebounds for the Saints, and point guard Tony Morales had six assists.
Dunn 42, Valley Christian Academy 41
In a game in which neither team led by six points, the Earwigs (1-1) edged the Lions (1-1) in a non-league game at Dunn Friday night.
Sam Risi snapped a 39-all tie when he buried a three-point shot that put Dunn up 42-39 with a minute left. The Earwigs fouled Lions season scoring leader Gavin Edick on a three-point shot with time winding down. Edick missed his first foul shot, made his last two and Dunn escaped with the win.
Theo Anderson led the Earwigs with a double-double, 16 points and 18 rebounds. He also blocked three shots. Dunn freshman Gael Villalobos scored 12 points. In his first high school basketball game, Makani Nabarro led the Dunn defense and made five steals.
Edick led the Lions with 18 points and six rebounds. Sean Swain scored 11 points and snared seven rebounds.