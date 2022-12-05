Orcutt Academy BBall 07.JPG
Buy Now

Orcutt Academy's Khaelii Robertson brings the ball up the court during the game at St. Joseph last year. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team entered the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc 4-0 on the year. The Spartans had no trouble moving to 7-0.

Orcutt defeated Lompoc 64-24 Friday and Santa Ynez 60-20 Saturday to complete a series of three lopsided tournament wins. Orcutt Academy freshman center Elizabeth Johnson, the tournament MVP, earned a double-double in two of Orcutt's three games in the tournament and four in the five Spartans games during the week. Johnson was the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 3.

Johnson's teammate, Devyn Kendrick, also made the All-Tournament team, along with Makayla Figuereo of host Lompoc and Helina Pecile of Santa Ynez.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you