Orcutt Academy's Sydney Madison has the Spartans out to a 7-2-1 start on the season.

The Orcutt Academy girls soccer team moved on in the CIF Central Section Division 4 Playoffs Wednesday.

The No. 8 Spartans defeated No. 9 Bakersfield Liberty 3-0 on Orcutt's home pitch. Next up for the Spartans is a trip northeast to face No. 1 Fresno Christian Friday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

No. 5 Lompoc, a 5-0 winner over No. 12 Hanford Sierra Pacific Wednesday, will play at No. 4 Bakersfield Golden Valley Friday in another quarterfinals match-up. 

