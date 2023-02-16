The Orcutt Academy girls soccer team moved on in the CIF Central Section Division 4 Playoffs Wednesday.
The No. 8 Spartans defeated No. 9 Bakersfield Liberty 3-0 on Orcutt's home pitch. Next up for the Spartans is a trip northeast to face No. 1 Fresno Christian Friday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
No. 5 Lompoc, a 5-0 winner over No. 12 Hanford Sierra Pacific Wednesday, will play at No. 4 Bakersfield Golden Valley Friday in another quarterfinals match-up.
No. 5 San Luis Obispo edged No. 12 Righetti 2-1 at San Luis Obispo Wednesday night. The Tigers will play at No. 4 Visalia Redwood in the quarterfinals Friday night.
In other Division 1 games, No. 6 Sanger beat No. 11 Arroyo Grande 3-0 and No. 7 Bakersfield Stockdale edged No. 10 Atascadero 5-4 on penalty kicks. The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime then the shootout phase began.
No. 8 Morro Bay beat No. 9 Visalia El Diamante 2-0, and No. 12 Hanford edged No. 5 Paso Robles 1-0. Morro Bay will play at No. 1 Exeter, and Hanford will play at No. 4 Santa Ynez in Friday night quarterfinal match-ups.
No. 8 Dinuba advanced with a 1-0 win over No. 9 Mission Prep.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.