Up against it from the start, the No. 3 Orcutt Academy softball team went down hard against No. 4 Bakersfield South in the CIF Central Section Division 6 championship game Friday.

Without its No. 1 pitcher, freshman right-hander Lylah Garcia, and overmatched against hard-throwing South freshman Scarlett Lopez, Orcutt Academy lost 10-0 to South at Fresno State in the first Orcutt Academy sectional divisional title game appearance in program history.

By winning a battle of Spartans teams, South (14-8) advanced to the Southern California Championships. Orcutt Academy finished 11-12.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you