The Orcutt Academy softball team scored a 12-11 home win against Santa Ynez Wednesday and evened its Ocean League record in the process.
In a back-and-forth game, the Pirates (1-12, 1-8) went ahead 11-10 with three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Spartans (8-9, 5-5) scored two in the bottom of seventh to pull out the win despite being out-hit 16-6.
Velen Velazquez had two hits for the Spartans, including a three-run home run in the first inning. Abby Hemming and Sydney Gills drove in three runs each for the Pirates. Kylie Lapointe hit a solo home run and had had two RBIs.