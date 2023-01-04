The Orcutt Academy girls soccer team played through the wind and rain Wednesday and earned another win, this time in its Ocean League opener.
Four Orcutt players scored as the Spartans beat Pioneer Valley 4-1 at Pioneer Valley. The Spartans moved to 7-2-1, 1-0. The Panthers are 1-11-1, 0-2.
The conditions, Orcutt Academy's Hannah Godinez said, were some of the toughest she's played in.
"Our (grass) field (at Rice Ranch park) can get pretty bad," said Godinez. "But playing in the wind and rain was really hard."
Orcutt scoring leader Sydney Madison, who scored one goal Wednesday and assisted on another, was glad the game took place on Pioneer Valley's turf pitch. Though the game was technically an Orcutt home game, the game was moved from its previously scheduled Tuesday start at Rice Ranch Park because the park field was closed because of prior rain, Orcutt Academy athletic director Bridgette DePalma-Steed said.
"It's much better playing on turf," said Madison. "The footing's much better. There are no holes on the field."
The Spartans and Panthers played on even terms ias far as possession for much of the first hal, but the Spartans gradually took control as the game wore on.
Eva LeMarca drilled a corner kick from the left side right into the right side of the net in the 24th minute for the first goal of the game, but Yocie Mendez netted the equalizer for Pioneer Valley a few minutes later on a Panthers drive deep into Spartans territory.
Izzy Llerena put Orcutt ahead for good with a goal in the last two minutes of the first half.
Madison was averaging 2.6 goals a game going in. The Panthers defense marked her pretty well most of the game, but Madison got free in the fifth minute of the second half and bounced in a perfectly-placed shot for the third Spartans goal.
She had a couple of near-misses later. Madison knocked a penalty kick over the top bar, then just missed scoring when Pioneer Valley goalkeeper Alex Aldama reached up and grabbed a good right-to-left shot Madison launched.
However, Madison set up a Summer Alcantar goal with a well-placed pass. Orcutt goalkeeper Paige Robertson, along with Godinez, halfback Alcantar, midfielder Stephanie Garcia-Silva and fullback Trinity Jones checked the Panthers offense the rest of the way.
Orcutt Academy will play at Morro Bay at 6 p.m. Friday night. Pioneer Valley will play at Templeton at the same time.
