010423 OAHS GSOC 01
Orcutt Academy's Sydney Madison and Hannah Godinez have been instrumental in the Spartans' 7-2-1 start to the season.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Orcutt Academy girls soccer team played through the wind and rain Wednesday and earned another win, this time in its Ocean League opener.

Four Orcutt players scored as the Spartans beat Pioneer Valley 4-1 at Pioneer Valley. The Spartans moved to 7-2-1, 1-0. The Panthers are 1-11-1, 0-2.

The conditions, Orcutt Academy's Hannah Godinez said, were some of the toughest she's played in.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

