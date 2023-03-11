031023 OAHS Robb Steps down 01
Buy Now

Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb displays his team's CIF Central Section Division 4 championship plaque at Lakeview Junior High on June 10, 2021. Robb has stepped down as head coach of the program.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Tom Robb has stepped down as Orcutt Academy's girls basketball coach effective Thursday night, Robb confirmed that evening.

"I have been coaching many sports for the past 35-40 years, and I just turned 61," said Robb. "It was a tough decision. It is time for me to spend more time with my wife, kids and grandkids."

Taking over an eighth-year program that had one playoff game, a loss, and which had never posted a winning season record (the Spartans went 10-10 in the 2011-12 season), Robb went on to post a 117-63 overall record as Orcutt Academy's coach.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you