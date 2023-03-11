Tom Robb has stepped down as Orcutt Academy's girls basketball coach effective Thursday night, Robb confirmed that evening.
"I have been coaching many sports for the past 35-40 years, and I just turned 61," said Robb. "It was a tough decision. It is time for me to spend more time with my wife, kids and grandkids."
Taking over an eighth-year program that had one playoff game, a loss, and which had never posted a winning season record (the Spartans went 10-10 in the 2011-12 season), Robb went on to post a 117-63 overall record as Orcutt Academy's coach.
Orcutt Academy athletic director Bridgette DePalma said the school will begin next week to look for a new girls basketball coach.
"We of course have to look amongst our district employees first, and then it will open to the public," DePalma said.
"Of course we are going to miss Tom, as he has brought a lot to our basketball program and to Orcutt Academy in general."
Freshman center Elizabeth Johnson led the Spartans to a 25-5 overall record this past season, the most overall wins for a Robb-coached team at Orcutt Academy.
The Spartans' season ended on a rough note. Top-ranked Orcutt Academy could not hold a 33-25 halftime lead and lost 65-61 to No. 4 Tehachapi in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs. The Spartans did not qualify for the state tournament.
Robb's first team at Orcutt Academy went 5-17. The second finished 10-13. From there, his teams went on to five post-season appearances, a Central Section Division 4 championship in 2021, which was the COVID-19-truncated season, and two appearances in the state playoffs.
The Spartans won one league championship during Robb's time at Orcutt Academy. His 2019-20 team swept through its Ocean League campaign at 10-0 en route to a 20-8 season. The Spartans competed in the Mountain League, the higher of the two leagues, the rest of Robb's time as coach.
"I have had a wonderful time coaching at Orcutt Academy," said Robb. "It has been a dream come true, and I will never forget this. I have coached many wonderful players during this time."
Juniors Mariah Lopez and Vanessa Salazar, and freshman Giselle Calderon were mainstays for the 2019-20 Orcutt Academy team. Lopez averaged 14.5 points a game, Calderon averaged 14.3 and Salazar, the point guard, averaged 9.8.
Calderon was a junior on the team that beat Bakersfield Christian 69-49 for the Division 4 title. Orcutt lost to Rialto Eisenhower, a school with a much larger enrollment than Orcutt Academy's, in the first round of the regional in the state playoffs.
The next season, the Spartans lost to Caruthers in the Central Section Division 3 championship game but won two games in the regional playoffs before losing to Porterville.
This past season, Calderon, a Hancock College freshmen, helped the Bulldogs to a 21-9 season, the first time in program history a Hancock women's basketball team won at least 20 games in a season. Hancock went out in the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California regional.
"We are happy that Tom will now get more time to spend with his grandchildren," said DePalma. "He even has one (a grandson) coming to OA next year, so he will get to be a supporter in the stands."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.