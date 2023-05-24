The Orcutt Academy softball team authoritatively advanced to the first sectional divisional final in program history Tuesday.
The No. 3 Spartans (11-11) defeated No. 7 Mendota (10-15) 14-4 in five innings in the CIF Central Section Division 6 semifinals at Lakeview Junior High School. Down 10-1, the Aztecs scored three times in the top of the fifth. However, the Spartans countered with four runs in the bottom fifth for the 10-run margin necessary to call the game at that point.
Orcutt Academy will face No. 4 Bakersfield South (13-8) for the title at Fresno State. Game time is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. South won 10-1 at No. 1 Riverdale in the other semifinal Tuesday.
The Division 6 title game will be a battle of the Spartans for the championship. Bakersfield South's team nickname is also the Spartans. Both teams' primary colors are blue and gray.
In Division 2, No. 4 Madera beat No. 1 St. Joseph 9-1 at St. Louis de Montfort in the semifinals.
Orcutt Academy Player of the Game Khaelii Robertson went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs to help lead the Spartans into the Division 6 title game.
The Spartans backed their freshman pitcher, Lylah Garcia, with plenty of offense despite stranding 11 baserunners. Five Spartans had multiple RBIs, and six had at least one.
Kaleena Barragan had two hits, both doubles, and drove in two runs for the Spartans. Valerie Zepeda had two hits, a triple and two RBIs.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The right-handed Garcia pitched a complete game, yielding three earned runs on five hits. Garcia struck out 10 and walked four.
The Coyotes (18-7-1) emphatically ended the Knights' 16-game winning streak. St. Joseph finished 21-5.
St. Joseph pitcher Taylor Mediano drove in CharliRay Escobedo in the third inning with the lone St. Joseph run.
Madera led from the time the Coyotes scored a run in the second inning. The visitors scored three times in the third then steadily pulled away.
Desirae Marroquin had three of St. Joseph's seven hits, and Kaycie Gavlak had two. The Coyotes racked up 10 hits. Mediano pitched a complete game for the Knights..
Madera will face No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for the Division 1 championship. The Coyotes beat the Titans 13-1 during the regular season.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.