The Orcutt Academy softball team authoritatively advanced to the first sectional divisional final in program history Tuesday.

The No. 3 Spartans (11-11) defeated No. 7 Mendota (10-15) 14-4 in five innings in the CIF Central Section Division 6 semifinals at Lakeview Junior High School. Down 10-1, the Aztecs scored three times in the top of the fifth. However, the Spartans countered with four runs in the bottom fifth for the 10-run margin necessary to call the game at that point.

Orcutt Academy will face No. 4 Bakersfield South (13-8) for the title at Fresno State. Game time is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. South won 10-1 at No. 1 Riverdale in the other semifinal Tuesday.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you