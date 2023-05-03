050323 OAHS tennis 01
Buy Now

Sean, Matthew and Luke Fina, from left, have helped the Spartans advance to the CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals.  

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Orcutt Academy boys tennis team advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship match Tuesday, and the Valley Christian Academy baseball team won a Southern Section Division 7 wild card game at home.

Meanwhile, Atascadero and Cabrillo didn't quite get to finish the first of their two-game set that has Ocean League baseball title implications.

With Atascadero leading 7-1 in the seventh and last inning at Cabrillo Tuesday night, "The sprinklers came on, and we don't have access to shut them off," said Cabrillo coach Cole Osborne.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0