The Central Coast lost two of its sports icons within a year, John Madden and Mel Gatson, and that ranks as No. 8 among the top Times sports stories of 2022.

Gatson, a Lompoc resident who officiated high school, junior college, semi-pro and NCAA baseball, high school, junior college and women's NCAA Division 1 basketball, along with high school football, died last Nov. 3. Madden died on Dec. 28, 2021, but the top sports stories of that year had already run by then, so Madden's death is included in Times top story No. 8 for this year.

Before Madden launched his Hall of Fame coaching career with the Oakland Raiders, became an NFL icon as a color commentator and put his name to Madden NFL which became iconic itself, among video games, Madden coached at Hancock College from 1960 to 1963.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0