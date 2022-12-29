The Pioneer Valley girls wrestling team really delivered the goods in 2022, and the Panthers capped their decorated season by winning the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Masters championship.

The underdog Pioneer Valley boys won the Division 3 meet at the Central Section Cross Country Championships, that took place Nov. 26 at Woodward Park in Fresno, thanks to all of them running career-best times. Meanwhile, the Lompoc boys and Orcutt Academy girls joined the Pioneer Valley boys team in advancing to the state cross country meet, a first for all three squads.

All that forms No. 5 among the Times top sports stories of 2022.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0