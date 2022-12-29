The Pioneer Valley girls wrestling team really delivered the goods in 2022, and the Panthers capped their decorated season by winning the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Masters championship.
The underdog Pioneer Valley boys won the Division 3 meet at the Central Section Cross Country Championships, that took place Nov. 26 at Woodward Park in Fresno, thanks to all of them running career-best times. Meanwhile, the Lompoc boys and Orcutt Academy girls joined the Pioneer Valley boys team in advancing to the state cross country meet, a first for all three squads.
All that forms No. 5 among the Times top sports stories of 2022.
When Pioneer Valley was part of the CIF Southern Section, the school's girls wrestling team made a habit of winning Northern Regional titles. In 2022, the Panthers took the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA), CIF Central Section Area 1 and Central Section Masters titles.
Lourdes Bautista, Keira Nartatez and Abigail Ayuso were a big part of the core of that Panthers team. All three advanced to the state meet.
Nartatez won at the Central Section Masters, the first CIF wrestling title for a Pioneer Valley girl since Courteney Tompkins won at the state meet in 2014. Ayuso won at the 2022 area meet.
The Lompoc boys were ranked first or second in the Central Section Division 3 cross country rankings all season leading into the section championships. The Pioneer Valley boys were not in that 1-2 mix.
That changed at the Central Section Championships thanks to all the Panthers running career best marks. Pioneer Valley won the Division 3 title with 102 points. Lompoc was the runner-up with 128.
Junior Juan Santiago, sophomore Aidan Burke and senior Luis Campos Delgado finished eight-nine-10 for Pioneer Valley, a big reason the Panthers won the team championship. Santiago finished the 5K course at Woodward Park in 17 minutes, .57 seconds.
Senior Bryan Guillen, the fourth Pioneer Valley runner, finished in 28th place. Senior Ethan Stenhouse, in 47th, rounded out the Panthers scoring. Senior Adam Pirkle, who finished 65th, and Freshman Jeremiah Jaimes Delgado, who came in 69th, comprised the rest of the Pioneer Valley team.
Senior Joseph Sprecher led Lompoc with a 12th-place finish. Junior Benjamin Barthel finished 17th. Freshman Joel Diaz (30th place), senior Ricardo DeJesus (34th) and sophomore Francisco Napoles (35th) followed Sprecher in the Braves scoring. Junior Trysten Rubio (52nd place) and senior John Sprecher (103rd) comprised the rest of the Lompoc squad.
The Orcutt Academy girls were ranked second in Division 4 most of the season, and they held that spot at the sectional championships to advance.
Orcutt Academy scored 94 points, behind winner Kerman's 47.
Sophomore Rylie Allen led the Spartans with a 14th-place finish in 21 minutes, 35.88 seconds. The girls ran the same course at the section championships as the boys did.
Senior Devyn Kendrick, who is having a big season for the Orcutt Academy girls basketball team, finished 15th for the Spartans at the sectional championships. Freshman isabella Trenado came in 16th, and sophomores Sofia Ruvalcaba and Peyton Miya placed 24th and 28th respectively to complete the Orcutt scoring.
Senior Cassidy Andreadakis (32nd place) and sophomore Lily O'Leary (57th) comprised the rest of the Spartans squad at the sectional championships.
Templeton junior Joshua Bell won the boys Division 3 race in 15:31.64.
