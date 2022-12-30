As he and his New York Mets teammates sat during a rain delay on the last day of the regular season, Nipomo High School graduate Jeff McNeil seemed assured of winning the National League batting title.
Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers needed to go 4 for 4 to overtake McNeil. Freeman singled in the first inning. His second time up, he hit a home run.
Suddenly, a batting title for McNeil didn't seem like a guarantee.
Freeman, though, flew out on a long fly ball his third time up, and the title was McNeil's. McNeil hit .326 to Freeman's .325.
McNeil's feat is No. 4 on the list of top Times sports stories for 2022. Not only did McNeil win the NL batting championship for the first time, his batting average was the best in all of baseball. Only Paul Goldschmidt joined McNeil and Freeman on the list of qualifying players who hit at least .300 in 2022.
"It's a dream come true," McNeil told The Athletic after he won the National League batting championship.
"I'm never going to lead the majors in home runs or stuff like that. That's the one that's attainable for me," he said of the league batting average title.
"That's a heck of an accomplishment," New York Mets manager Buck Showalter told The Atlantic. "He's earned everything."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The Mets won 101 games during the regular season, but the Padres beat the Mets two games to one in the best-of-three NL Wild Card series.
Besides baseball, McNeil was a standout in basketball and golf at Nipomo. McNeil averaged 17 points for the Titans basketball team his senior year. His focus was primarily on golf during most of his high school career but McNeil, disappointed in his performance at the 2009 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship, shifted his focus to baseball after that.
Since golf and baseball are both during the spring, McNeil didn't play baseball at Nipomo until his senior year. He hit .446 that year.
McNeil played collegiate baseball for Long Beach State, then the Mets drafted McNeil in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB draft. Since joining the Major League team in 2018, McNeil, primarily a second baseman who also plays in the corner outfield spots, has a career batting average of .306.
His career OBP, slugging and OPS percentages are a stellar .369, .457 and .826 respectively. McNeil had 39 doubles and 62 RBI in 2022.
McNeil has stayed in contact with Nipomo High School, and the football scoreboard is named after him.
Next: No. 3: It's a third straight bowl game win for Hancock College.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.