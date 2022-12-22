Whenever Cavin Ross put up a pass during his illustrious four-year career as the Lompoc varsity football team's starting quarterback, the result was usually an unhappy one for the opposing defense.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound senior broke Dos Pueblos alum Shane Lopes' Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record this year. Ross' achievement is No. 10 among the top Times sports stories for 2022.

Ross threw for 8,212 yards during his time at Lompoc, and his production, save his sophomore season which was truncated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, went up every year.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you