During the 2022-23 season, Nipomo senior Lucca Hart consistently filled up the basket.

Thus, Hart is the Ocean League boys basketball co-MVP with Templeton senior guard Nicky Frangie.

Senior San Luis Obispo guard Jaden Pooler is the Ocean League Defensive Player of the Year. Jeff Brandow guided the Tigers to the league championship, and Brandow is the league Coach of the Year.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

