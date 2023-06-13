Kate Barnett will pitch for Cal State Long Beach next year.
During her career at Nipomo High School, Barnett was a lot for the opposition to deal with.
In 2023, Barnett posted an 0.82 ERA while pitching right-handed on the mound, though the Nipomo defense had a rough patch early in the year and Barnett's record wound up 10-6.
As a left-handed lead-off batter, Barnett batted .509, with seven doubles, three triples and two home runs for the Titans. Barnett is the 2023 Ocean League Softball MVP.
Pioneer Valley sophomore right-hander Ciena Acosta is the Ocean League Pitcher of the Year. Her record was 6-6, but Acosta's ERA was just 1.93, and she bested Barnett in the two-game Pioneer Valley-Nipomo regular season series, which the Panthers swept to earn the league title.
Nipomo won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 6 championship. This year, the No. 6 Titans went out in the Division 4 quarterfinals at No. 3 Fresno McClane. Pioneer Valley, No. 16 in Division 2, lost at No. 1 St. Joseph in the first round.
A quartet of Panthers landed on the All-Ocean League First Team, including seniors Hailey Pasillas (center field), Kaylee Dolores (shortstop) and Rianna Dulay (third base), and sophomore Mila Dolores (catcher). Two Nipomo utility standouts, senior Alie Camacho and junior Katelyn Petree, also made the All-League First Team.
Orcutt Academy junior catcher Velen Velazquez, Cabrillo sophomore Angie Gonzalez and junior Kiera Howerton, and San Luis Obispo senior Brielle Machado round out the All-League First Team.
Pioneer Valley sophomores Mackenzie Ramirez and Adrianna Padilla join Nipomo senior third baseman-outfielder Anissa Garcia and junior infielder CJ Arias on the All-Ocean League Second Team. Santa Maria junior infielder Nevaeh Madrigal, along with Cabrillo sophomore Sophia Powell, San Luis Obispo senior Teagan Haley and Orcutt Academy freshman Kaleena Barragan, round out the All-League Second Team.
Orcutt Academy was the Division 6 runner-up, and Orcutt freshman right-handed pitcher Lylah Garcia earned All-Ocean League Honorable Mention. Sophomores Mikayla McKee of Nipomo, Kenslee Martin of Cabrillo, Brianna Hill of Santa Maria and Kylie LaPointe of Santa Ynez were among others also earning All-League Honorable Mention.
