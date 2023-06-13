Kate Barnett will pitch for Cal State Long Beach next year.

During her career at Nipomo High School, Barnett was a lot for the opposition to deal with.

In 2023, Barnett posted an 0.82 ERA while pitching right-handed on the mound, though the Nipomo defense had a rough patch early in the year and Barnett's record wound up 10-6.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you