050523 Player of the Week 01
Buy Now

Nipomo's CJ Arias hit the game-winning home run in a 3-1 victory over Cabrillo on April 28 and was voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week by readers. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

CJ Arias hit the game-winning two-run home run last week in the Nipomo softball team's biggest game of the year to that point.

Thus, Arias is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 29 as determined by voters.

Arias hit her big two-run home run as Nipomo beat Cabrillo 3-1 at Nipomo. Her homer gave Nipomo a 3-0 lead at the time. Arias garnered 19,098 votes to win out in a field of 10 candidates.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you