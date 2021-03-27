There was some anguish on the football field Saturday evening. There was also some exhilaration.

After trailing for much of the game, Nipomo roared past Santa Maria in the final moments of an Ocean League game Saturday night.

The Titans wound up with a 21-14 win over the Saints on their home field despite trailing 14-6 with fewer than 90 seconds left in the game.

"I'm not going to make excuses, man, they did a great job of stopping our running game," Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington said. "I thought in the second half we took what they gave us. There was a key drive in the second half where if we could've kept that drive going the game would've been in control."

Down 14-6, Nipomo cut the Saints' lead to 14-12 on a short touchdown run with 1:22 left in the game.

The Titans' two-point conversion play resulted in an incompletion on a rollout by quarterback Nate Reese, keeping the score 14-12.

Obviously, Nipomo coach Tony Dodge opted for the onside kick. The Saints struggled to recover the low, bouncing kick off the foot of Declan Coles.

Reese then guided the offense down the field, hitting several timely passes for first downs.

Nipomo's drive stalled at the Santa Maria 8 and Coles, who's a receiver and defensive back but has been handling kicking duties, lined up for a 25-yard field goal with 26 seconds left.

Coles coolly knocked the kick through the uprights to give the Titans a 15-14 lead with 22 seconds left.

Reese then booted the ball through the end zone for a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, forcing the Saints to start their drive from their own 20-yard line with just seconds remaining.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

Santa Maria quarterback Murad Alamari threw up a Hail Mary pass in the final seconds and the ball was intercepted by Justin McKee, who raced 60 yards to the end zone with no time left on the clock, giving Nipomo its 21-14 edge.

Santa Maria's offense relied heavily on the pass-catching of Nick Martinez, who caught two touchdown passes for the second week in a row.

But the Saint offense struggled in the fourth quarter as they just couldn't put the game out of reach.

Ellington said the Saints had a second-and-two and ran a toss and lost some yardage and eventually had to punt.

"Out of nowhere they started taking advantage of some of the holes in our passing defense, some of the schemes we were running all night and they made some plays," Ellington said. "Then they got that onside kick, that was tough. They did a good job of time management and taking what we gave them. Their quarterback made some nice plays."

Santa Maria falls to 1-1 with the loss, just losing out on a 2-0 start after last week's 21-7 win at Morro Bay.

The Saints are scheduled to host Mission Prep, another Ocean League foe, in their first home game of the year on Friday. Kick is slated for 6 p.m. Santa Maria seemed to run out of gas as the game wore on. The Saints didn't quite have 30 players suited up for the game. Neither program is fielding a JV team this spring.

Nipomo now moves to 1-1. The Titans started the 2021 spring season with a 24-10 loss at Mission Prep last Saturday. They are set to host Morro Bay on Friday.

Despite the loss, Ellington said he was just happy to be able to play after all the uncertainty surrounding the season over the last year.

"It was a good high school football game, not one you want to be on the losing end of," Ellington said, "but if you said two months ago that we'd be able to play football and we'd lose like we lost tonight, I'd still take it."