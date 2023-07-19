Track Starting.JPG
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has established two new starting violations that will take effect during the 2024 season.

Rule 5-7-4c now states, "If a runner leaves their mark with a hand or foot after the 'set' command but before the starting device is fired." The previous language required participants to remain motionless after assuming the set position before the starting device is fired.

A new violation in "d" calls for a violation "if a runner leaves their mark with a forward motion without the starting device being fired."

