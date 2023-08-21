2023 Nipomo tennis preview 01.jpeg
Buy Now

Nipomo tennis players, from left to right, Caitlyn Scott, Alice Deutsch, Abigail Danley, Charlotte Slater and Olivia Juarez pose for a photo. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Nipomo girls tennis program bid a fond farewell to six graduated seniors from the underdog 2022 squad that made it to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs.

Now, "We've got some big shoes to fill for sure, but we think we can fill those holes," left by the graduated seniors, said Nipomo sophomore singles player Alice Deutsch.

Deutsch is one of a core of second-year varsity players the Titans will have this season, along with junior Caitlyn Scott, and sophomores Abigail Danley and Charlotte Slater. Another sophomore, Olivia Juarez, was a top player on the 2022 Nipomo junior varsity who has worked into the 2023 varsity rotation.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you