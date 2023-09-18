Mensah, a Tulane signee, took his well over 2,000 passing yards in 2022, as well as his All-Mountain League MVP status that year, with him when his career at St. Joseph was done.
Varsity newcomer Nick Matautia has stepped in quite nicely as the Knights' new starting quarterback. The sophomore was solid during St. Joseph’s non-league games. Friday night, he threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns as St. Joseph started defense of its 2022 Mountain League title with a 47-0 rout of Nipomo at Nipomo.
The Knights moved to 3-1, 1-0. The Titans dropped to 1-3, 0-1. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
There were no varsity returnees vying for the St. Joseph quarterback job when Mensah left. Matautia won out in a competition among three quarterbacks who were on the junior varsity last year.
“I think I got used to playing at the varsity level during the pre-season,” said Matautia. “The pre-season games were hard, but they got me ready for the (league campaign).
“It took me a full game to get used to the faster pace of the varsity game.”
Collin Fasse set the St. Joseph school record for touchdown receptions in a single season last year. He was out with an injury Friday night, but Matautia started quickly.
He connected with Carter Vargas for 15 yards on a swing pass on the first play from scrimmage. On the second, he hit an open Caleb Murawsi for a 36-yard touchdown pass.
Vargas was one of the best running backs in the area last year. Friday night, he made his biggest impact coming out of the backfield to catch passes.
Vargas caught two touchdown passes in the first half, a 15-yarder from Matautia and a swing pass from Dylan Crisp that Vargas turned into a 23-yard touchdown play. Vargas had one rushing touchdown, a four-yard run.
St. Joseph led 40-0 at halftime. The Knights scored 20 points in each of the first two quarters.
Fred Jordan, a senior running back who missed most of last season with an injury, also made a big impact Friday night. He was the leading rusher, with 69 yards on nine carries, and ran for two touchdowns, from six and three yards out.
“I played youth football for Santa Maria and for Orcutt, and the coaches in both places prepared me well for high school football,” said Cuevas.
“We play a 4-3 defense at St. Joseph, and that’s what they played at Santa Maria and Orcutt,” Cuevas said.
Vargas was the leading receiver Friday night, with 97 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. Malachi Starr was the yardage leader for Nipomo with 36 yards on nine rushes.
Nipomo was without co-captain Ian Ackerman, a standout running back and linebacker, Friday night. Ackerman, wearing his No. 44 Nipomo jersey, was on the sideline with the Titans Friday night.
St. Joseph will play a Mountain League game at Arroyo Grande next Friday night at 7 p.m. Nipomo will play a league game against Mission Prep at Cal Poly at the same time.