The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced Tuesday that it was revising its COVID-19 guidance.

Namely, the NFHS said it is eliminating its tiered 'Potential Infection Risk by Sport' guidance that placed various sports in high-, medium and low-risk categories.

Instead, the NFHS' sports medicine advisory committee recommends state associations consider "five factors in assessing potential for COVID-19 transmission," in a statement released Tuesday morning.

The NFHS said these changes come after "evaluating experiences" of schools that have played sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFHS said the five factors associations, such as the CIF in California, should consider when determining which sports could resume are as follows:

Community infection rates appear to be the strongest predictor for high school athletes being infected

Proven cases of direct COVID-19 transmission during athletics remain relatively rare

Participants in non-contact sports show lower rates of COVID-19 infection than those in contact sports

Participants in outdoor sports show lower rates of infection than those in indoor sports

Using face masks for indoor sports results in similar COVID-19 transmission rates to those seen in outdoor sports

The original tiered guidelines were released in a May 2020 guidance document that Tuesday's “Statement on Risk of COVID-19 During High School Sports” updates.

The NFHS' committee said the changes were made after “knowledge of the virus that causes COVID-19 has evolved" and that the committee found that "transmission depends upon multiple factors that cannot be easily accounted for by simply dividing sports into three distinct categories of risk.”

The California Department of Public Health also used a tiered system for sports. The state has grouped certain sports together based on risks of transmission. The state has also placed counties in a tiered system based on rates of transmission.

For instance, cross country is in the purple tier. Meaning counties that are in the purple tier can hold cross country races. The purple tier is the tier with the highest rates of transmission, or the "widespread" tier.

A high-contact sport like football is currently in the orange tier, meaning the area has to improve into the orange tier to allow football practices and contests. Time is running out for California high school students to have a football season this school year. A season would have to run in March and end by mid-April. No high school football games have been played in the state since December of 2019.

The NFHS announcement Tuesday could mean that high school sports governing bodies, like California's CIF, could push for a similar change in the state.

“We applaud the great work of the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee throughout the past year to provide state associations and high schools with well-considered information during the pandemic,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director, in Tuesday's press release. “We appreciate the committee’s most recent attempts to reassess how student-athletes can participate in sports moving forward. While we have to be concerned about transmission of the virus first and foremost, we also must consider the mental health of students who have been unable to play sports thus far this year.”

The NFHS committee also noted that the biggest factor in spread of the virus among the student-athlete age group is through social contact, not particularly athletic competition.

"The final factor for consideration moving forward is based on accumulating evidence that the majority of sports-related spread of COVID-19 appears to occur from social contact, not during sports participation," the NFHS press release said. "The committee noted that preventing spread of the virus from social contact remains paramount to the continuation of sports during the pandemic.

"As a result, social distancing, use of masks, staying home when ill and proper hygiene must continue to be emphasized in the locker room, on the field and court, while traveling and interacting in the community."

One of the papers the committee used to update guidance, titled "The Association of COVID-19 Incidence with Sport and Face Mask Use in United States High School Athletes," found in a nationwide survey of "US high school athletic directors representing 152,484 athletes," lower COVID-19 incidence was independently associated with participation in outdoor versus indoor and non-contact versus contact sports, but not team versus individual sports.

That study also found that "face mask use was associated with decreased COVID-19 incidence among indoor sports, and may be protective among outdoor sports with prolonged close contact between participants."

The NFHS committee is a 15-member advisory committee composed of medical doctors, certified athletic trainers, high school coaches and officials, research specialists and state high school association executives that "regularly develops position statements related to medical aspects of conducting high school athletics," according to the NFHS.