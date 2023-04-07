Nate Magni has set the Pioneer Valley boys volleyball program career kills record, and he has done so in a relatively abbreviated time.
At a tournament last weekend, the 6-foot-6 senior outside hitter reached 389 kills during his career at Pioneer Valley, authoritatively surpassing Ebba Tefera's old record of 371. Magni set the record during the two-day tournament on April 1.
"He's comparable to Ebba," veteran Pioneer Valley coach Ralph Quintana said after the tournament. "Ebba plays for Moorpark College now."
Magni tacked on 17 kills in Pioneer Valley's 3-0 sweep of Nipomo in a Tuesday night Mountain League match at Pioneer Valley. Thus, at press time, he was already at 406 kills for his Pioneer Valley career with five regular season matches for the Panthers still to play.
Plus, the postseason is still to come. At 15-12-1, 5-4, the Panthers have already easily met the .300 overall winning percentage threshold to qualify for the CIF Central Section playoffs.
However, Quintana said Magni's value to the team is far beyond the number of kills the senior has racked up.
"He's an all-around great player, a great teammate," said Quintana. "The team goes to him whenever they need leadership."
That was obvious during the Battle of the Coast tourney last weekend. Magni frequently gave his teammates direction as far as positioning with words, gestures or both.
Magni has played varsity volleyball for four years and, "I can't believe how fast it's gone," he said during the Battle of the Coast Tournament. "This is my last year of high school volleyball, and the season just grinds on."
The record-setting senior has helped the Panthers to a solid 2022-23 campaign. In particular, Pioneer Valley beat Arroyo Grande 3-1 in a March 30 Mountain League match at Pioneer Valley behind 20 kills by Magni and 10 more by Mckay Ginez for the first win for the Panthers over the Eagles in program history.
"I think our team has a chance to make a big run in the playoffs," Magni said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The Panthers lost in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs last season. They beat Clovis 3-2 in the first round of Division 1 behind 15 kills by Tefera, then a PV senior, Magni's sophomore year in 2021. Magni had six kills in the win.
Fresno Clovis North swept Pioneer Valley 3-0 in the quarterfinals that year.
Magni said his high school volleyball career has gone by quickly. It has also been truncated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Panthers played just three matches in 2020, Magni's freshman year. Pioneer Valley played only 12 matches in 2021, though the Panthers did go 6-0 in the Ocean League to win the league title and notched that first-round playoff win.
Finally able to play a full schedule, Pioneer Valley got in 19 matches in 2022.
Magni and Quintana both gave Magni's club team, Flight Academy in San Luis Obispo whom Magni plays with during the off-season, a lot of credit for Magni's success at Pioneer Valley.
"I've gotten a lot of good experience with Flight Academy," said Magni.
Quintana said, "I think the time Nate spends at Flight Academy has been really valuable for him, and he really brings (those skills) to the school."
Magni said he has verbally committed to play for the inaugural men's volleyball program at Hobart College in Geneva, New York, after he graduates from Pioneer Valley.
Originally founded as Hobart College for men and William Smith College for women, the schools combined to form Hobart and William Smith Colleges, private, non-profit liberal arts schools sharing the same campus.
"I visited the school in October," said Magni. "The campus is beautiful, and the coach (Steve England) was really welcoming."
Photos: All-Mountain League team announced for volleyball
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.