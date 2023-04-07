Nate Magni has set the Pioneer Valley boys volleyball program career kills record, and he has done so in a relatively abbreviated time.

At a tournament last weekend, the 6-foot-6 senior outside hitter reached 389 kills during his career at Pioneer Valley, authoritatively surpassing Ebba Tefera's old record of 371. Magni set the record during the two-day tournament on April 1.

"He's comparable to Ebba," veteran Pioneer Valley coach Ralph Quintana said after the tournament. "Ebba plays for Moorpark College now."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

