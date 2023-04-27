Righetti senior swimmers Natas Coats and Madi Piasai will be headed into the Armed Forces.
Before that, the two will study at, and swim for, Army and the Coast Guard Academy respectively. A signing ceremony took place for Coats and Piasai Wednesday night in the Righetti library.
Both said they had been in contact with other schools. Coats said he had been speaking with most of the Ivy League schools and had a partial scholarship offer from Cleveland, Mississippi-based Delta State, which he visited. Piasai said she had been in contact with Fresno State.
However, both said visits to their respective future education stops, Coats when it came to Army, the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, and Piasai when it came to the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, convinced them as to where they ultimately wanted to go after high school.
"I had the chance to visit the Coast Guard campus in New London over the summer, and I was really impressed with the campus and the community," said Piasai. "It's a beautiful campus.
"I really enjoy the Coast Guard's main mission," said Piasai. "It's under the Department of Homeland Security. The rest of the Armed Forces are under the Department of Defense." The Coast Guard is the only Armed Forces branch in the country that has combined civilian and military responsibilities.
Plus, "I'll be studying civil engineering, and I was really impressed with the department," said Piasai.
Coats said, "There wasn't one particularly big reason I chose Army. A couple of the coaches reached out to me, I saw the campus close up during a visit last summer, and it's a beautiful campus. It kept growing on me."
Piasai qualified for the CIF State Championships in the 100 backstroke last year and holds the Righetti girls school record in the event. She has qualified for the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 1 Championships in the 100 freestyle, the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.
Also, "I'll be swimming in one or two relays, though I don't know which yet," said Piasai. A California high school swimmer can swim any combination of open and relay events up to four events.
Coats said he has a preference for distance events when it comes to swimming and, "I think I'll be swimming distance events at Army."
The Righetti senior qualified for the State Championships in the 500 freestyle last year. He said he has qualified for the Central Section Championships in the 200 and 500 this year.
"I've qualified for the Central Section Championships in the 200 and 500 the last two years," said Coats. "Those are the only individual events I swim. The 500 is my favorite event."
Piasai said she believes she will swim the 100 backstroke and either the 200 or 400 medley relay for Coast Guard.
The college education for Coats and Piasai will be paid for in full. A five-year commitment to service in the Army and Coast Guard respectively will follow.
Both Righetti seniors said the commitment does not faze them.
"I think I'll be able to adjust to military life," said Coats. "I'm not super worried about that."
Piasai said, "There's always a little anxiety when you are going into the unknown, but I'm not really worried about the five-year commitment to the Coast Guard."
Though she said she will study civil engineering at the Coast Guard Academy, "I'm not really set on a career yet," said Piasai. "I'll do my four years of education and see how things sort out."
As for Coats, he said, "A career in Special Forces might be interesting, but that's a long way off."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.