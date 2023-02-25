At the CIF Central Section Masters girls wrestling tournament at Morro Bay High School last Saturday, Pioneer Valley's Keira Nartatez pulled off a repeat, winning another Central Section championship, at 123 pounds.
Nartatez is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 18, as determined by voters. Nartatez won out in a field of 11 candidates by garnering 1,962 votes.
Nartatez was seeded sixth in her weight class for the CIF Wrestling Championships, slated to take place Thursday through Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
Charlotte Lewis was the runner-up with 855 votes. Lewis scored the goal in regulation for the Santa Ynez girls soccer team, which lost 2-1 on penalty kicks to Hanford in the Central Section Division 3 quarterfinals. Lewis received 855 votes.
Here is a summary of the rest of the candidates' accomplishments.
Grace Mensah, St. Joseph girls soccer
Mensah had a total of three goals and one assist in the top-seeded Knights' two wins in the Division 2 playoffs. The Knights ultimately landed a spot in the title game, against No. 10 Bakersfield Christian Friday.
Mallory Branum, Hancock women's basketball
Branum scored 15 points, pulled down eight rebounds and had three assists to help the Bulldogs beat Ventura 67-61 in their regular-season finale for the first sweep of the two-game season series against the Pirates in program history.
The No. 10 Bulldogs beat No. 23 Southwestern 77-69 in the first round of the California Central Coast Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Cal Regional Wednesday and were set to play at No. 7 Glendale in the second round Saturday night.
Austria Holland, Nipomo girls wrestling
Holland advanced at the CIF Masters at 106 pounds, and, like Nartatez, earned a second consecutive trip to the state championships. Holland, seeded fifth, had advanced to the quarterfinals without a loss as the first day of competition ended Thursday.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Jeremy Oani, Righetti boys wrestling
Oani also earned a repeat trip to the state championships, advancing at the CIF Masters boys competition. Oani was seeded ninth at 106 pounds for the state championships.
Julius Price, St. Joseph boys basketball
Price made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to get No. 3 St. Joseph past No. 6 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, 65-63, in the quarterfinals. St. Joseph beat No. 7 Bakersfield Christian in the semifinals Wednesday night, setting up a rematch with No. 1 Clovis West for the Division 1 championship, which Clovis West won last year. Tip-off time was set for 8 p.m. Saturday night at Selland Arena in Fresno.
Tara Terrones, Lompoc girls basketball
Terrones amassed a total stat line of 15 points, nine assists, 12 steals, seven rebounds and one blocked shot as the No. 5 Braves won twice in the Division 4 playoffs. Tuesday, Lompoc won 55-39 at No. 2 Mira Monte to advance to the Division 4 championship game, against No. 12 Tulare Union Friday.
Mark Salazar, Lompoc boys soccer
Salazar had a total of two assists in two games as the No. 14 Braves won their first two games in the Division 4 playoffs. Lompoc beat No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier 3-0 in the semis Tuesday to earn a berth in the divisional championship game, at No. 1 Riverdale.
Avi Anguiano, Lompoc girls soccer
Anguiano scored a total of three goals as the No. 5 Braves won their first two games in the Division 4 playoffs. Lompoc ultimately won the Division 4 championship, winning 5-3 at No. 3 Bishop Union Thursday. Anguiano scored three times in that one.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.