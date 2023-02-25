022523 POTW 01

Pioneer Valley's Keira Nartatez has been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week after she won the 123-pound title at the CIF Central Section Masters Meet.

At the CIF Central Section Masters girls wrestling tournament at Morro Bay High School last Saturday, Pioneer Valley's Keira Nartatez pulled off a repeat, winning another Central Section championship, at 123 pounds.

Nartatez is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 18, as determined by voters. Nartatez won out in a field of 11 candidates by garnering 1,962 votes.

Nartatez was seeded sixth in her weight class for the CIF Wrestling Championships, slated to take place Thursday through Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

