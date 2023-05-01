Pioneer Valley senior Jazmyn Molina pitched a perfect game.

Orcutt Academy senior Mason Enthoven went 4-for-4 at the Ocean League Swimming and Diving Championships — with four automatic qualifying times for the CIF Central Section Division 2 Championships to boot.

They are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending April 29. The two were honored at the Monday Round Table meeting that took place at Hancock College.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

