Santa Ynez' Anthony Gills straight arms Santa Maria's Sammy Benitez during a 35-17 victory on Sept. 6, 2019, in Santa Ynez. Santa Ynez and other county schools could begin preparations for a five-game football season on March 2.
Santa Ynez High School head football coach Josh McClurg leads a lineman's drill during a practice at Santa Ynez High in 2018. McClurg and his Pirates could be back at practice next week, assuming Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate falls below 14 on March 2.
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross throws the ball in the first half of a Division 5 playoff game against Glendora at Citrus College in Glendora on Nov. 8. Ross, a freshman, earned First Team All-Channel League honors last season.
The adjusted case rate number is updated every Tuesday. Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate was 16.9, down from 27 the previous week, but not quite below the 14 threshold.
San Luis Obispo County, meanwhile, did see its number drop below 14: SLO County's number came in at 9.4 Tuesday.
That means high school sports can hold practices for football, water polo and soccer if the athletes and coaches are being tested. Testing is not necessary for teams with more than 50% of the athletes being below the age of 13.
Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate will almost certainly drop below 14 next week, meaning area schools can begin to prepare for a football season on March 2. In all of California, 34 counties passed the metric to resume high school football.
SLO County schools can begin conditioning practices Tuesday with helmets, T-shirts and shorts, with those types of practices running through Thursday. On Friday, schools can begin full padded practices.
By Saturday, March 6, SLO County schools could hold a scrimmage against other SLO County schools.
The season could, theoretically, begin on Thursday, March 11 for SLO County schools. Athletic directors from Central Coast Athletic Association schools will be meeting Thursday to iron out details on how and when schools will be starting their football seasons.
The CCAA is made up of the 13 schools that moved together from the CIF Southern Section to the CIF Central Section two years ago: Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, Mission Prep, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley, Orcutt Academy and Righetti.
The schools will work on logistics and schedules at Thursday's meeting.
The decision-making process now falls to local schools and districts. Some may choose to go full-speed ahead with a football season. Others could, possibly, choose to opt out.
Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo, said Tuesday that it is going ahead with a football season and the program was passing out helmets this week.
Santa Barbara County will likely pass the adjusted case rate threshold on March 2, next Tuesday. Practices with helmets and shorts could run for three days and padded practices can begin March 5. Schools could then hold scrimmages on Saturday, March 13 and start their seasons on March 18-20 and have a five-game season that ends on April 15-17.
Cory said, "We will conduct this weekly testing for all athletes and coaches as a prerequisite for participation in both practices and contests."
Cory said that, after a conversation with SBCPH, the school will "proactively begin testing next week for coaches and athletes in anticipation of our county achieving the case rate of 14 or less by the week of March 1."
Cory said the county's public health office has "offered to provide the weekly rapid testing kits for free for our athletes and coaches."
That move, Cory added, is a "significant contribution" to the school's athletic programs that feature 435 athletes and 72 coaches.