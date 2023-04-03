Game Mattis pitched a no-hitter last week. Teagan Thompson hit a dramatic home run.

They are the Male and Female Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week respectively for the week ending April 1.

Mattis hurled his no-hitter in the second game during a sweep of an Ocean League doubleheader at Morro Bay Saturday. The Conquistadores moved to 13-1, 5-1 on the season with 7-1 and 14-0 wins over the Pirates.

