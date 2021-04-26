In one of the most dazzling pitching performances in Hancock's history, Matthew Gonzales threw a no-hitter at Cuesta on Saturday.

In the second game of a doubleheader, Gonzales pitched nine innings of no-hit ball against the Cougars, striking out seven while walking two. Hancock won 8-1.

Gonzales did hit three batters. He faced just 30 batters over the nine innings.

Lompoc High grad Jeff Ray backed Gonzales with a big day at the plate. The former Brave went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. Kalub Ramirez, another former Brave, doubled and scored.

Vander Hodges hit a homer and finished with two RBIs. Arroyo Grande High grad Kadin Byrne doubled and had two hits, scoring once. Ramirez also scored a run, as did Joey Freitas.

The Bulldogs had 10 hits.

The Cougars actually went up first as AJ Esperanza hit into a fielder's choice to Gonzales in the first inning. They wouldn't score again.

Hancock said Gonzales' outing in San Luis Obispo is the sixth no-hitter in school history and the first in 18 years. Jack Creighton threw a no-hitter for the Bulldogs in an 11-0 win over LA Valley in 2003. Jeff Mayberry threw a no-hitter against Chabot in 2001.

The no-hitter capped the Bulldogs' sweep of Cuesta in Saturday's doubleheader. Hancock beat Cuesta 6-3 in the opener as Ray went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

Jacob Ortega had three RBIs in that win, hitting a home run and a two-run single. Vander Hodges earned the win in that game, going seven innings while striking out three and allowing just three hits.

The Bulldogs enter the week 5-3 on the season after three straight wins over Cuesta. Hancock beat Cuesta 16-6 last Thursday at John Osborne Field.

Righetti High grad Jake Steels, a freshman, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ramirez homered and finished the day with four RBIs.

Former Santa Maria High ace Trevor Garcia earned the win, going five innings while striking out five. The game was called after eight innings with Hancock up 10 runs.

Joey Freitas also drove in four runs for the Bulldogs.

Steels singled in a run to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first. A sac fly from Ramirez made it 3-1.

Cuesta's Jaden Cabbab hit a two-run homer to tie the game at 3-3. Lompoc grad Jeffrey Ray gave the 'Dogs a 4-3 lead on a fielder's choice, Freitas drove in Trevis Welker for another run and Steels brought home two more with a single to make it 7-3.

Ramirez homered in the fourth inning, a three-run shot that brought Steels and Jacob Ortega home. Welker also doubled in a run, Evan Kling tripled in Steels and Freitas hit a bases-clearing double to make it 16-6.

Trenton Pallas went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

The Bulldogs had 14 hits on the day and didn't commit an error.

Lucas Earle allowed just one hit in three innings of relief pitching.

Softball

Lompoc 32, Santa Barbara 0

The Lompoc High softball team entered the week 7-1 on the season after a 32-0 drubbing of Santa Barbara.

The Braves are set to play Dos Pueblos on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Goleta.

Cabrillo 10, Santa Ynez 1 (Friday)

Santa Ynez had 10 hits, but it wasn't enough. Molly Kadlec had two hits and Michaela Baker had three.

Football

Warriors, Panthers win; Saints lose

Righetti beat Arroyo Grande 33-14 in a Mountain League football game Friday night at Doug Hitch Stadium in Arroyo Grande.

Pioneer Valley, meanwhile, routed Atascadero, moving to 3-1 this spring with a 47-12 win.

Righetti is set to play at Templeton Friday in its final game of the spring. The Warriors are 3-1.

Santa Maria ended its spring season with a 49-7 loss at Paso Robles. The Saints added the non-league game to gain some experience and traveled with 18 players suited up to face the Mountain League opponent. The Saints finish their spring slate with a 3-3 record.

Girls tennis (Friday)

Santa Ynez 16, Cabrillo 2

Morea Naretto lost one game in a three-set sweep at No. 2 singles as she helped the Pirates beat the Conquistadores in a Channel League match.

Kaitlyn Thompson swept three sets at No. 1 singles for the Pirates. Emma Sell did the same at No. 3.

Santa Ynez doubles tandems Alana Hinkins and Sofia Curti, and Tessa Haws and Isabella Curti each swept three sets. The Pirates team of Allie Linane and Brielle Sarloos won the only doubles set they played.