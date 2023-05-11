Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Clara Finneran emailed the Times regarding community members' comments in which they expressed their concerns about the condition of the Cabrillo High School pool and the transportation issues that have affected CHS athletes.
Finneran reiterated LUSD School Board President William "Franky" Caldeira's statement to the Times that three of four pool pumps in the LUSD needed to be replaced recently, that the hardware to do the job was delayed in arriving and that once it was installed at Cabrillo an issue with the heater became apparent.
"An outside company was hired to work on the heater, and it was remedied," said Finneran.
"Our maintenance department handles pool issues as proactively as possible, with one person responsible for checking the pools and their conditions daily. Pools are notoriously challenging to maintain, and districts don't receive money specifically earmarked for facilities improvements."
Finneran referenced a 2022 general obligation bond "that could have provided $125 million in funding for local school facility improvements, but it did not pass — by just over 300 votes."
Community member Gregg Haupt alluded to that bond in earlier comments to the Times and stated that there was nothing in the bond regarding athletics facilities.
Regarding community member Julie Jones' statement that whatever the school district accomplishes doesn't carry over to Vandenberg Village, Finneran said, "The person who stated this may be referencing perceived expenditures, rather than items such as academic achievement or particular programs, because many accomplishments such as these occur, with district support, in Vandenberg Village."
Finneran said, "I am committed to equity throughout the district," and mentioned the recent installing of lights at the Cabrillo baseball field.
"...A generous donation from MLB player Mr. Dan Duffy as well as district financial and labor support," brought completion of the project to fruition, said Finneran.
Finneran also cited the 2020 completion of the Lompoc Community Track and Field installation at Huyck Stadium which is on the Lompoc High School campus.
The facility "serves as a home field facility for both CHS and LHS athletes," said Finneran. "It was possible with generous donations of community members, businesses and non-profit organizations. These donations covered approximately half of the project costs.
"CHS was offered the same opportunity (of a partially donor funded and partially district funded project) several years ago, and recently has put persons in place to begin fundraising for a similar project, with the hopes of having plans finalized for the Department of State Architects (DSA) review process to begin this fall," said Finneran.
Finneran said the most recent general obligation bond that passed, in 2002 with dollars expended through 2014, amounted to approximately $12 million allotted for Cabrillo High School and approximately $14 million allotted for Lompoc High School.
Caldeira said the district is short seven bus drivers, and Finneran stated, "We are one of 98 districts in the state that has a Personnel Commission that handles the recruitment of local classified employees, such as bus drivers. I do not oversee the Personnel Commission, nor do they employ me.
"There is a severe shortage of bus drivers and other classified employees throughout the state. The Personnel Commission and district employees are doing everything they can to recruit staff to alleviate the impacts this shortage has."
Finneran said, "These efforts include banners and QR codes throughout the community, social media posts, job fairs and classroom instruction, 20 hours minimum, for those interested in becoming drivers.
"Following classroom instruction, persons are required to successfully pass a written test facilitated by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) before applying for a commercial license permit at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)," said Finneran.
"Once a person has passed the DMV test and received a commercial license permit, our transportation department offers behind-the-wheel training, also a 20-hour requirement, before a person performs a driving test with the California Highway Patrol."
Finneran said, "We are very proud of all our student-athletes and strive to provide the best experiences possible. We are grateful to our staff and families who support our athletes. As I have shared with the concerned parents and students, there is deep care for our students across our staff and a desire to make improvements.
"We appreciate them working with us, and for understanding that we share their concerns, and for understanding that we are doing all we can to alleviate those concerns."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.