Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Clara Finneran emailed the Times regarding community members' comments in which they expressed their concerns about the condition of the Cabrillo High School pool and the transportation issues that have affected CHS athletes.

Finneran reiterated LUSD School Board President William "Franky" Caldeira's statement to the Times that three of four pool pumps in the LUSD needed to be replaced recently, that the hardware to do the job was delayed in arriving and that once it was installed at Cabrillo an issue with the heater became apparent.

"An outside company was hired to work on the heater, and it was remedied," said Finneran.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

