POTW 06
Pioneer Valley’s Lucan Brafman (84) celebrates his extra point that became the winning margin over Dos Palos. Brafman has been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week. 

 Len Wood, Contributor

The Player of the Week award has hit a new milestone for the season.

Lucan Brafman is the winner this week. He's the first player from Pioneer Valley to win the award this season and he's also the first kicker.

The award winners have been diverse. Cabrillo's Josh Zent, an offensive and defensive lineman, won the first award. Then Lompoc receiver Nelson Maldonado won it for the second week of the season. Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn won for the week of Sept. 2. With Brafman winning for his performance on Sept. 9, that makes four winners from four different schools, all playing different positions.

