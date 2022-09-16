The Player of the Week award has hit a new milestone for the season.
Lucan Brafman is the winner this week. He's the first player from Pioneer Valley to win the award this season and he's also the first kicker.
The award winners have been diverse. Cabrillo's Josh Zent, an offensive and defensive lineman, won the first award. Then Lompoc receiver Nelson Maldonado won it for the second week of the season. Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn won for the week of Sept. 2. With Brafman winning for his performance on Sept. 9, that makes four winners from four different schools, all playing different positions.
Brafman was also named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week on Sept. 12. He kicked the winning point in a 28-27 victory over Dos Palos. His kick came with just minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after he had previously missed an extra point. Brafman came through in the clutch for his team and he was rewarded with nearly 600 votes to earn the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week award.
Santa Maria receiver Malachai Jordan was second with 200 votes and St. Joseph kick returner Malakai Langley was third with 175 votes. Jordan had six catches for 90 yards against Santa Ynez on Sept. 9. Langley, a junior who also plays running back and defensive back, had a crucial kick return touchdown vs. Palos Verdes in the season opener and returned another kick for a score against Newbury Park last week.
Pioneer Valley running back Anthony Arias was fourth in the voting. Arias had 96 yards on the ground and two touchdowns against Dos Palos. Santa Ynez standout Aidan Scott was fifth after hauling in five catches for 110 yards and a score against Santa Maria. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior also helped the Pirates pitch a shutout, recording five tackles and 3.5 tackles-for-loss against the Saints.
Santa Ynez teammate Daulton Beard was sixth in the voting. The junior receiver grabbed seven passes for 161 yards and a score against Santa Maria.
Orcutt Academy's Crescencio Perez and Santa Maria's Josue Elena rounded out the voting. Perez had 13 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans' 56-8 win over Alpaugh last weekend. The senior also had three tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a two-point conversion in the win.
Elena had his best game of the season as the Saints' quick passing game gave the Pirate defense trouble. Elena was 21 of 30 for 196 yards with one interception.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Brafman and the Panthers were back in action Thursday night. Pioneer Valley lost in an Ocean League game, falling at home to Morro Bay 38-21 in a game that was moved up a day due to an referee shortage.
Elks Soccer Shootout
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 will hold its annual Soccer Shootout on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge located at 1309 North Bradley.
Experience is not necessary and there is no cost to participate.
Registration and the shootout will begin at 9 a.m. and it is scheduled to run until 12 p.m. Tie-breakers will be determined by 12:30.
All youth under the age of 16 are eligible and encouraged to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. Age is calculated as of Jan. 1, 2022.
There will be separate contests for boys and girls in five different age groups; 7 and under, 8-9 years, 10-11 years, 12-13 years and 14-15 years.
The top three finishers of each age division, boys and girls, are invited, along with two guests, to a free dinner to be held at the Elks Lodge on Monday, Sept. 26 and will receive awards and a free soccer ball.
Advancement for first-place finishers to a possible district competition will be announced at a later date.
For more information, or to volunteer, please contact Eddie Navarro, Elks Soccer Shoot Chairman, at 805-720-3581.