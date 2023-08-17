After a decent, not spectacular, 2022 season for this writer when it came to predicting outcomes of high school football games on the Central Coast, here goes to start the 2023 season.
St. Joseph (10-2, 2022) at Palos Verdes Estates Palos Verdes (8-4).
This one, an opening game road test against an established program in a rare day game, Friday at 3:30 p.m., figures to give the Knights a good idea of where they stand.
Despite a load of accepted penalties against them, the Knights squeezed past the Sea Kings 19-16 in a 2022 season opener at St. Joseph. Knights quarterback Darian Mensah, who went on to throw for more than 2,000 yards last year, graduated and plays football at Tulane now.
Nonetheless, the Knights have their leading rusher, Carter Vargas, and receiver, Collin Fasse, who broke multiple school records last year, back along with some of the core from a good 2022 offensive line. Meanwhile, Luke Gayton is the lone Palos Verdes skills position regular from last year returning.
The Sea Kings defense was sturdy in 2022, giving up just 15.7 points a game. Nonetheless, St. Joseph figures to have just enough to eke by in a particularly intriguing opening game matchup.
The pick: St. Joseph 20, Palos Verdes 17.
Bakersfield (3-7, 2022) at Righetti (2-8).
New Righetti coach Rus Pickett welcomed back 21 returning seniors, but most of the Warriors' leaders from last year graduated.
The Warriors do have three particularly seasoned players back from last year, running back/linebacker Adrian Mondol, wide receiver/defensive back Jason Nelson and offensive lineman Lucas Graack.
Meanwhile, the Drillers have just one seasoned skills position player back, Brison Abbott, who rushed for 72.4 yards a game last season.
Pickett, his staff and the players have been working diligently to get ready for the season, but it can take awhile for a team to get fully into the swing under a new coach. Besides, the Bakersfield run game figures to plague the Righetti defense, which struggled against the run last year.
Look for the Warriors to improve throughout the year, but the Drillers figure to have just enough to prevail in this one.
The pick: Bakersfield 20, Righetti 17
Bakersfield Independence (5-7, 2022) at Pioneer Valley (7-7).
No 2022 stats were available for the Falcons, who won 7-0 at Pioneer Valley in a season opener last year.
Half of the highly effective 1-2 PV rushing punch of Anthony Arias and Allan Jimenez of 2022 is back. That would be Jimenez. Arias graduated.
The Pioneer Valley offense figures to get rolling a lot earlier this time than it did when the teams played each other last year.
The pick: Pioneer Valley 24, Independence 10.
East Bakersfield (1-9, 2022) at Santa Maria (4-7).
No 2022 stats were available for the Blades, who will have to contend with the dynamic Josue Elena-to-Malachi Jordan passing combo among other things when it comes to what should be a pretty productive Santa Maria offense.
The Saints, who also have wide receiver Frankie Alcala who has been impressive in the pre-season, figure to go primarily through the air but they do have a solid returning running back, Aldo Araiza.
Santa Maria barely won at East Bakersfield last year. Look for the Saints to win more convincingly this time.
The pick: Santa Maria 28, East Bakersfield 10.
Santa Ynez (5-6, 2022) at Cabrillo (2-8).
The Conquistadores have a new coach, Dave Fleming. Meanwhile, veteran head coach Josh McClurg returns for the Pirates. McClurg is also the first-year Santa Ynez athletic director.
Prolific passer Luke Gildred graduated and throws his passes at Claremont McKenna now, but Santa Ynez senior Daulton Beard, one of the top receivers in the area last season, returns.
Cabrillo had just 22 players when the Conquistadores started fall workouts. Fleming came aboard in July.
The Conquistadores have some stalwarts, such as senior quarterback Gage Mattis, who was the Ocean League Pitcher of the Year in baseball and Jude Anderson, the leading receiver for the Conqs last year. However, the Pirates, who have a core of seasoned players that includes running back Dallas DeForest figure to win this one handily.
The pick: Santa Ynez 28, Cabrillo 7.
Nipomo (0-10, 2022) at San Luis (7-4).
The Titans will try to move forward under second-year coach Stephen Field. Nipomo does have some seasoned returnees including running back Malachi Starr, offensive lineman Walter Boling, linebacker Ian Ackerman and Joey Beach, a productive tackler on defense who also is a long snapper on special teams.
Nonetheless, Jace Gomes, who rushed for nearly 700 yards, returns for the Tigers who earned a share of the Ocean League championship in 2022. So does middle linebacker Chance Evans, a leading tackler from last year.
Nipomo seems likely to improve a fair amount from last year, but the winning doesn't figure to start this week.
The pick: San Luis Obispo 35, Nipomo 10.