011823 SYHS Hoops 01
Buy Now

Santa Ynez teammates Landon Lassahn, left, Jackson Ollenburger, center, and Caleb Cassidy have been playing together for a long time. They have the Pirates looking like a power in the Ocean League this year. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School teammates Jackson Ollenburger, Caleb Cassidy and Landon Lassahn have been playing basketball together for a long time.

In fact, "We've been playing together since seventh grade," the 6-foot-5 Lassahn said. "This is the best season we've ever had."

Having played together since junior high, "We know each other's games really well," Ollenburger said of how he and his two longtime friends and teammates work together.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you