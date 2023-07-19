Paso Robles earned the 2022-23 girls Ocean League basketball championship with a 13-1 league campaign. The Bearcats have the league MVP, junior forward Nevaeh Dyer, and the league Coach of the Year, Mark Martinez.

Lompoc senior guard Kylee Garcia is the Ocean League Defensive Player of the Year. Garcia averaged 3.7 steals a game for a Braves team that eventually won the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship.
 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

