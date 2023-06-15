Through the first 14 games of its 2022-23 campaign, the Lompoc girls basketball team was 3-11.

By the time it ended, the Braves had won the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship, the first sectional division championship in program history. It came during Lompoc's first year in the Central Section, having moved there from the Southern Section effective the 2022-23 school year.

Kylee Garcia, the Defensive MVP of the Ocean League, hit the winning shot, a floater from the baseline in the last minute, and the Braves hung on to edge Tulare Union 32-31 in the Division 4 title game at Selland Arena in Fresno.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000.

