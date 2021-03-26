Lompoc's Cavin Ross has been voted Player of the Week for the first week of the spring 2021 high school football season.
The Brave quarterback racked up 580 total votes during a week of voting across three of the Santa Maria Times' websites,
santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and synews.com
Ross earned a nomination after throwing for 345 yards and three scores in a 24-7 win over Santa Ynez on March 19.
Ross cruised to the win in an impressive week of voting, topping St. Joseph running back Brett Burress, who finished with 334 total votes when the polls closed on Friday at 4 p.m.
Burress earned his nomination after rushing for three touchdowns and 175 yards on 17 carries in the Knights' impressive 44-0 win at Paso Robles last Friday.
Arroyo Grande junior Makai Puga finished third in the voting with 324 total votes. Puga had a breakout game in the Eagles' 33-21 win at Atascadero last week, rushing for 266 yards and three scores on 19 carries.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Ross could have another nomination on the horizon as the Braves travel to Goleta to play Dos Pueblos Friday night. Burress and Puga will counter each other in Friday's game between the Knights and Eagles at Doug Hitchen Stadium in Arroyo Grande. Kickoff for that game is slated for 7 p.m. and it can be streamed live at santamariatimes.com/live.
Santa Maria quarterback Murad Alamari finished fourth in the voting with 85 votes.
031921 SY Lompoc football 02.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball under pressure from Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 01.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs against Santa Ynez’s Mikey Gills left, and Vincent Moran at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 03.JPG
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson pulls in a long pass to score against Santa Ynez’s Vincent Moran (21) at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 04.JPG
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross runs the option against Santa Ynez’s Nick Crandall at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 05.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast (24) breaks up a pass to Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 06.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley stiff arms Santa Ynez’s Deklan Pollenz at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 11.JPG
Lompoc fans Anna Ordonez and her daughter Monze Maya, 9, wait in their “pod” for the game to begin against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 12.JPG
Lompoc’s Gavin Townes takes the field against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night. Santa Barbara County football players and coaches are being required to test throughout the season even though the county's adjusted case rate dropped below 7 on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 13.JPG
Lompoc cheerleader air hug during senior night against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 14.JPG
Santa Ynez and Lompoc senior cheerleaders celebrate before the game at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 15.JPG
Santa Ynez vs Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 16.JPG
Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels celebrates his touchdown catch with Bradley Waite (11) against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 17.JPG
Lompoc’s Carlos Garcia stops Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 18.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 19.JPG
Lompoc sidelines at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 20.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Bennett Redell passes against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 21.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Mikey Gills carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 22.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley Santa Ynez’s Deklan Pollenz at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 23.JPG
Santa Ynez sidelines at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 24.JPG
Lompoc’s Gavin Ross, right, hands off the ball to Sheldon Canley at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 25.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc’s Robert Daniels at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 26.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Bennett Redell runs against Lompoc’s Gabriel Navarrete, left, and Elijah Perkins, right, at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 27.JPG
Lompoc’s Gavin Ross passes against Santa Ynezat Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 28.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 29.JPG
Lompoc’s new logo at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 Atas AGHS FB
Arroyo Grande running back Makai Puga takes a handoff from quarterback Max Perrett during last Friday's game against Atascadero. Puga had 266 yards rushing and three scores in the 33-21 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 02.JPG
Arroyo Grande linebacker Russell Ferrall meets for the coin toss ahead of Friday's game against Atascadero. The game ended a nearly 16-month drought without football on the Central Coast.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 03.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Deshaun Lewis salutes during the national anthem ahead of Friday's game against Atascadero
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 04.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Mark Rush makes a tackle on Atascadero's ball-carrier during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 05.JPG
Arroyo Grande quarterback Max Perrett carries the ball during Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 06.JPG
Arroyo Grande linebacker Russell Ferrall leads the team off the field at halftime in Friday's 33-21 win over Atascadero. After not having to undergo COVID-19 testing last week, San Luis Obispo County schools will now be required to test before this weekend's games. The county's case rate jumped up to 7 on Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 07.JPG
Atascadero's Evan Moscardi throws a pass Friday against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 08.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett waits for the snap during Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 10.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Danny McKinley reacts after nearly intercepting a pass Friday in the game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 11.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga carries the ball during Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 12.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Anthony Palermo readies for Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 14.JPG
Arroyo Grande cheerleaders stand for the national anthem ahead of Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 16.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Danny McKinley carries the ball Friday in the game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 17.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Russell Ferrall runs after scooping up a ball that appeared to be a backward pass, though officials ruled it incomplete.
031921 Atas AGHS FB 18.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Andrew Hutsko pressures Atascadero quarterback Evan Moscardi during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
031921 Atas AGHS FB 19.JPG
Parents sit in the stands at Arroyo Grande High School on a rainy Friday night when the Eagles hosted Atascadero in a football game.
Joe Bailey, Staff