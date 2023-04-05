Andy Rodriguez will join a former fellow Lompoc High School wrestler when he makes Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, his next academic and athletic stop.

Rodriguez signed with Waldorf at a ceremony in Lompoc athletic director Claudia Terrones' office Tuesday. Yoana Esquivel, who wrestled at 152 pounds for the Lompoc girls team last year, is in her freshman year at Waldorf and recently completed her first year of collegiate wrestling.

Waldorf University is a private university. Its athletic teams compete at the NAIA level.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

