Andy Rodriguez will join a former fellow Lompoc High School wrestler when he makes Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, his next academic and athletic stop.
Rodriguez signed with Waldorf at a ceremony in Lompoc athletic director Claudia Terrones' office Tuesday. Yoana Esquivel, who wrestled at 152 pounds for the Lompoc girls team last year, is in her freshman year at Waldorf and recently completed her first year of collegiate wrestling.
Waldorf University is a private university. Its athletic teams compete at the NAIA level.
As far as the package Waldorf was able to give Rodriguez, "I think I have about $15,000 per year covered," the Lompoc senior said.
Rodriguez will wrestle at Waldorf in the heavyweight class. He won the Ocean League championship at 220 pounds and was on the All-Ocean League First Team at 285 pounds with teammate Kaiden White.
Rodriguez was a Second Team All-League center for the Lompoc football team this past season. He competes in the shot put in track.
When it came to where he wanted to go to school next, "I felt like (Waldorf) had a good team environment, and the coach (Ryan Dickinson) is really good at working with the athletes," Rodriguez said.
"Plus, I talked with a couple of the wrestlers, and they seemed really cool."
On the academic side, "The average class size is 13 to 15 students, so there's more one-on-one time with the professor," said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said he also talked to a school in Oklahoma and another in Texas during the recruiting process but, though he was only able to do a virtual tour of the Waldorf campus, not an actual one, "Waldorf just seems like a really good school to go to."
The young 2022-23 Waldorf wrestling team (no seniors) struggled, going winless. Nonetheless, "I'm really looking forward to being part of their team," said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said he will major in biology at Waldorf.
"You can do a lot of things with the specific biology program there," he said.
After Rodriguez graduates from Waldorf, "I want to go into outdoor biology, environmental biology," he said.
"I definitely want to thank my family, my coaches, the team here and all the people that helped me through the recruiting process," said Rodriguez.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.