The Lompoc High basketball team won the Santa Maria High School Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

In a game in which two teams that were a combined 4-13 before the tourney started gave spectators some pretty good basketball, Lompoc defeated Taft 82-67 for the Santa Maria Holiday Hoop Tournament championship Thursday at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym.

"We knew we would fix our record in this tournament," Lompoc senior guard Lorenzo Martinez, a transfer from Cabrillo who was the tournament MVP, said afterward.

The Braves did, going 4-0 en route to the tournament title to take a 6-5 record into Mountain League play, which they will start next month. The second-place Wildcats improved their record considerably as well, going 3-1 in the tournament. Taft is now 5-9.

