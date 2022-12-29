In a game in which two teams that were a combined 4-13 before the tourney started gave spectators some pretty good basketball, Lompoc defeated Taft 82-67 for the Santa Maria Holiday Hoop Tournament championship Thursday at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym.
"We knew we would fix our record in this tournament," Lompoc senior guard Lorenzo Martinez, a transfer from Cabrillo who was the tournament MVP, said afterward.
The Braves did, going 4-0 en route to the tournament title to take a 6-5 record into Mountain League play, which they will start next month. The second-place Wildcats improved their record considerably as well, going 3-1 in the tournament. Taft is now 5-9.
Lompoc made it into the championship game by going 3-0 in Pool B. Taft did the same in Pool A.
"We played a couple of tough teams at a tournament before this one, had a couple of tough losses," said Lompoc head coach Daniel Carpio, whose cousin, Lukas Carpio, is the Lompoc assistant coach.
"Taft was a tough team, they play tough defense and our guys responded to the challenge," said Daniel Carpio.
"To be honest, we were just waiting for (Martinez)," Lompoc's head coach said. "This was his first tournament," after becoming eligible to play for the Braves.
Corona edged host Santa Maria 59-56 in the third-place game Thursday. Nipomo defeated Lindsay 76-69 for fifth place, and Shafter beat Valley Christian Academy 63-54 for seventh place.
Martinez's teammate, senior guard Luciano Delibertis, joined Martinez on the All-Tournament Team. So did Taft junior guard Baylin Statler and senior 6-foot-3 forward Ty Smith.
Smith gave the smaller Braves plenty of problems inside and Blaine Neudorf often plagued Lompoc with his drives to the basket, but the Braves more than compensated with a defense that turned the Wildcats over 24 times and shooting that produced 13 3-point baskets after a cold start from outside.
Most of the Taft turnovers came in the first and third quarters, during which the Braves out-scored the Wildcats by a combined 51-25. Lompoc scored the first eight points of the game and led 21-10 going into the second quarter.
In the first, Taft lost the ball seven times, and Lompoc had one turnover.
With its offense steadying and its defense turning the Braves over a bit more, Taft narrowed its halftime deficit to 37-30. Ernie Laulu and Chase Phillips both scored a basket in the last 52.7 seconds before halftime as the Wildcats cut their deficit to single digits.
Martinez scored a quick second-chance basket for the first points of the second half. A 3-point shot stretched the Lompoc advantage to 47-36 at the 5:43 mark of the third quarter, and the faster Braves' pressure wore down the Wildcats as the second half wore on.
The Lompoc lead reached 74-47 when the 5-10 Delibertis got the Lompoc crowd roaring when he rammed home a dunk at the 5:49 mark of the fourth quarter. The Braves subbed liberally during the last five minutes.
Michael Miclat helped the Braves keep the Wildcats at arm's length by leading balanced Lompoc scoring with 17 points. Miclat scored eight points in the first half and nine in the second. Twelve Braves scored in this one.
Martinez finished with 16 points, and Delibertis and Jacob Manzo scored 11 points each. Manzo made all eight of his free throws and buried a trey. Delibertis sank three 3's.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Neudorf led the Wildcats with 18 points. Smith scored 11 points and Statler put in 10. Laulu scored nine points.
Lompoc's league opener is at Righetti next Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m.
"We're ready," Martinez said.
Corona 59, Santa Maria 56
As the final buzzer sounder, Santa Maria coach Dave Yamate thought one of his shooters was fouled, the referees disagreed and the Panthers held on to win the third-place game.
Corona led 52-42 with just over six minutes left. Then the host team gradually cut into the lead.
Marcus Jasso led the Panthers with 15 points. Brian Bedoy had 11, Garrett Anderson racked up 10 and Cody Jackson added nine.
Johnathan Lupercio, on six 3-pointers, scored a team-high 18 points for Santa Maria. Jorge Adame, who kept the Saints close with his play inside, put in 11.
The Panthers (11-7 on the year) went 2-2 in the tournament. So did the Saints (8-6). Santa Maria had a solid tournament showing after looking flat in a 69-49 first-round loss to Taft in a Pool A game. Santa Maria beat Lindsay, the top-ranked team in the California Interscholastic Federation's (CIF's) Central Section Division 5, and Valley Christian Academy, a team that had beaten the Saints twice before, in pool play.
The Titans (7-7) held off the Cardinals (11-5) after leading 70-59 late in the fourth quarter.
Nipomo won this one behind 39 points by Lucca Hart. Raemar Agnes put in 11 points for the Titans, and Karl Dimodica scored nine.
Mark Sobrepena led three Cardinals in double figures with 19 points. Marcelino Sanchez had 17 points, and Luis Mendoza put in 10. Jaeden Gonzales scored nine points.
The Titans went 2-2 in the tournament. The Cardinals, playing against teams from bigger schools after beating Valley Christian Academy in pool play in their tournament opener, lost their last three tournament games.
The Lions, down 56-41 at the 4:07 mark of the fourth quarter, scored on their next three possessions, but the Generals, breaking the VCA press with ease, held the Lions off.
Shaun Maldonado popped in a game-high 21 points for Shafter. Alex Anzurez and Parker Valderrama scored 14 points each.
Jacob Sanders led the Lions with 19 points. James Fakoury scored 13 points, and Sean Swain added 10.
The tournament, in which VCA played teams from bigger schools, was a rough one for the Lions (7-7). A Fakoury 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left kept them from losing all four tournament games by double digits. The Generals (6-11) salvaged a win in their tournament finale after dropping their first three tournament games.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.