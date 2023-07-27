In their school's first academic year in the CIF Central Section, Lompoc girls teams won three section divisional championships.

That helped equal another title for the Braves — the inaugural Times Area Girls Sweepstakes title. The award is for the 2022-23 school year.

Eleven teams, from Nipomo to the north, to Lompoc Valley and Santa Ynez Valley schools to the south, were eligible.

Which local school had the top boys programs in 2022-23 school year?

