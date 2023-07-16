The Cabrillo High School Baseball Boosters have begun their quest to raise $20,000 for a new Cabrillo baseball scoreboard and uniforms.
The boosters' president, Cristy Costa, and volunteer Debbie McComb are among those involved in the project, which seeks to fund the scoreboard and uniforms through donations and fundraisers. The Lompoc Rotary Club has helped the boosters get the campaign started by donating $2,500.
"Rotary thinks it's important to give support to young people who pursue team sports as well as the schools who organize and promote the programs," Rotarian Heather Bedford said in a news release. "This school has needed some improvements on the fields for awhile, so we are glad to help the boosters reach their goals."
According to a letter sent by McComb, the existing Cabrillo scoreboard is more than 26 years old, is outdated and is not working properly. The release said the team's baseball uniforms also need to be replaced.
Earlier this year, the school installed lights on the field after a major donation from MLB pitcher Danny Duffy. According to the release, Cabrillo coaches and staff are working on a plan for more facility improvements over the summer months and hope that the district will provide other funding for the grounds and bleachers.
Their goal is to have the new scoreboard up by this fall.
