The Lompoc-Pioneer Valley football game in 2022 could not have been much more one-sided.
Lompoc senior quarterback Cavin Ross, on his way to setting the Santa Barbara County career passing record, threw six touchdown passes, Anthony Alonzo ran for two more and the Braves won in a 54-7 rout at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
Ross and Alonzo have both graduated, Pioneer Valley scored a come-from-behind 17-14 win at home over Bakersfield Independence in its 2023 season debut last Friday night and, the night before, Lompoc struggled at home and lost its season opener for the first time in 13 years, 23-7 to Agoura.
Thus the 2023 Lompoc-Pioneer Valley match-up looks much different, to say the least, than the 2022 match-up did. For the first time in memory, the Panthers have the higher section and state ranking. The Lompoc-Pioneer Valley game this year will kick off Friday night at Pioneer Valley at 7:30 p.m.
That one heads the writer's list of six predictions for this week of high school football. Here goes.
Last week (5-2).
Lompoc (0-1) at Pioneer Valley (1-0).
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Lompoc looked small in the trenches last week, and that was a big part of the Braves' problem. Lompoc couldn't get its running game going, and new starting quarterback Tony Arango, who actually played fairly well, was often under pressure.
Both starting Lompoc offensive tackles were injured and didn't play, and whether or not they can go Friday night figures to make a big difference.
Meanwhile, Pioneer Valley does have some size up front though the Panthers leaked against the Independence running game. Richard Gooden ran for 199 yards, and Falcons quarterback Diego Hernandez rushed for 150 more and ran for two TDs against the Panthers.
However, Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez picked up where he left off from a big junior year and answered the two Hernandez second half scores with two touchdowns of his own as the Panthers rallied and won.
Besides, Pioneer Valley has a reliable kicker, Lucan Brafman, who kicked the first-half field goal that turned out to be the difference last Friday night.
With some ambivalence, this writer, thanks to Pioneer Valley's size up front, Brafman and its proven running game, thinks the Panthers will score the first win over the Braves in memory.
The pick: Pioneer Valley 24, Lompoc 21.
San Marcos (1-0) at Santa Maria (1-0).
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Both teams got their respective seasons off to a nice start last week. San Marcos blanked Palmdale Knight 24-0. Santa Maria beat East Bakersfield 31-7.
Santa Maria will have to deal with a San Marcos running game which figures to feature running backs Diego Pedroza (95 yards and two touchdowns last week) and Robert Simentales (71 yards and a score).
Meanwhile, San Marcos will have to deal with the Santa Maria passing game. Josue Elena threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns last week. Malachi Jordan had 127 yards in receptions, Frankie Alcala had 95 and they both caught a touchdown pass. Also, Javier Delgadillo ran for 96 yards and a score.
The San Marcos skills position players who hurt the Saints most in the 28-9 Royals win when the teams played last year have graduated. However, San Marcos has the higher state ranking and the feeling here is, the higher ranking will hold up in a competitive game.
The pick: San Marcos 20, Santa Maria 17.
St. Joseph (0-1) at Bakersfield Christian (1-0).
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
St. Joseph, minus the graduated Darian Mensah who threw for more than 2,000 yards en route to earning the Mountain League honor, struggled from the outset at Palos Verdes Estates Palos Verdes, a traditionally strong CIF Southern Section program, in their opener last week. The Sea Kings led 27-0 at halftime and cruised to a 37-13 win.
The total yardage was close, 262 for Palos Verdes to 230 for St. Joseph. Knights sophomore quarterback Nick Matautia threw two touchdown passes in his varsity debut. Yet, the Knights came up well short.
The Bakersfield Christian defense stymied the Mission Prep offense last week, and the Eagles did enough scoring themselves to beat the Royals 13-8.
Bakersfield Christian is an established Central Section program, but it is not at the level Palos Verdes is. The Knights rolled to a 38-7 win at home over the Eagles last year. Though the rematch figures to be tighter, the Knights figure to have enough to square their season record.
The pick: St. Joseph 27, Bakersfield Christian 17.
Righetti (0-1) at Fresno Justin Garza (1-0).
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Warriors will play their first road game under new coach Rus Pickett after a tough loss at home, 14-13 to Bakersfield, last week.
The Guardians beat Reedley Immanuel 32-12 last week in their opener. Most of their offense came from quarterback Caleb Matthews who threw for two scores and ran for another. Besides his 168 yards passing, Matthews was his team's leading rusher with 95 yards.
Righetti has some returning two-way stalwarts such as running back/linebacker Adrian Mondol, and Cash Carter, the new Righetti starter at quarterback, threw two touchdown passes last week. However, Justin Garza plays in the tough County/Metro League, and the Guardians were solid last week.
They figure to have more than enough to take this one.
The pick: Justin Garza 31, Righetti 17.
Nipomo (0-1) at Cabrillo (0-1).
Friday, 7 p.m.
Both teams had a rough opening week last week. Nipomo fell 38-7 at San Luis Obispo, and Cabrillo lost 54-12 to Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
Nipomo has a dependable back from last year, Malachi Starr, returning, as well as Ian Ackerman, a mainstay on defense at linebacker. Cabrillo has Jude Anderson, its leading receiver from last year, as well as quarterback Gage Mattis, the Ocean League Pitcher of the Year for the 2023 baseball season, to throw the ball to him.
The Titans went 0-10 last year. They figure to have enough to win this one.
The pick: Nipomo 17, Cabrillo 12.
8-man
Orcutt Academy (0-0) at Laguna Blanca (0-0)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
The Owls went 5-4 last season and edged the Spartans 40-38 in a non-league game. Most of Orcutt Academy's skills position players graduated.
However, versatile Tyler Miller is back, Orcutt has an enthusiastic new coach with a proven track record, Ron Mendoza, and the pick here is that the Spartans will start the Mendoza era with a win.
The pick: Orcutt Academy 45, Laguna Blanca 40.