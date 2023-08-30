An underdog Lompoc girls tennis team won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 3 championship. Afterward, the Braves received the reward sectional divisional champions often get. They were moved to a higher league.
The Braves, who roared through a 14-0 Ocean League campaign in 2022, responded by edging Santa Ynez 5-4 at Santa Ynez Tuesday in their season and Mountain League opener. The Pirates are 0-2, 0-1.
The Pirates led 2-1 after the doubles portion of the match, but the Braves broke through by winning four of the six singles matches. Lompoc took two of the three matches on the day that went to three sets.
Rianna Stouppe was the No. 2 Lompoc singles player last year. This year she's at No. 1 after the Braves' No. 1 in 2022, Vera Ortiz, an exchange student from Spain, graduated. Stouppe rallied for a 2-6, 6-3 (10-7) win Tuesday.
That match was the second come-from-behind win Stouppe had a part in. Earlier, Stouppe and Gabi Arias scored a 6-7 (4), 6-4 (10-8) win at No. 1 doubles.
Arias won her No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-2. Emma White won in straight sets at No. 3 for the Braves, and Ava Velasco did the same at No. 5.
Paige Halme and Kate Mazza teamed for a win in straight sets at No. 2 doubles for Santa Ynez, and Danielle Hyland and Grace Sugich did the same at No. 3. Morea Naretto scored a straight sets win at No. 4 singles for the Pirates. Halme rallied for a 2-6, 6-1, (10-4) win at No. 6.
Lompoc will host St. Joseph at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Santa Ynez will play at San Luis Obispo at the same time in Mountain League matches.
Girls Golf
Mountain League Mini-Tournament No. 1
Medalist Gigi Gunasayan led defending league champ Arroyo Grande to victory at the par 73 Rancho Maria Golf Course in the first league mini-tournament of the season. Gunasayan shot a 75, and the Eagles came in with a team score of 426.
Runner-up San Luis Obispo carded a team score of 447. St. Joseph finished third in the eight-team field at 506, Righetti came in fourth at 523, Santa Ynez finished fifth at 529 and 2022 Ocean League champion Lompoc wound up sixth at 552.
Sophia Pierson of San Luis Obispo posted the second-best individual score, an 80. Maya London of Arroyo Grande (82), Mackenzie Phelan of Santa Ynez (84) and Zan McGovern of San Luis Obispo (85) rounded out the individual top five.
Team leaders included Annie Heybl for St. Joseph (88), Halee Sager for Lompoc (90), Erin Johnson for Atascadero (99), Brooke Montano for Righetti (100) and Kaia Gallant for Paso Robles (113). Atascadero and Paso Robles finished seventh and eighth respectively in the team standings.
Girls water polo
Lompoc 21, Pioneer Valley 8
Clara Ainsworth popped in eight goals, Kalani Perez made eight steals and Adison Walters had six assists for the Braves, who beat the Panthers in an Ocean League game at Pioneer Valley.
Girls volleyball
The Greyhounds (3-7, 3-0) beat the Braves (1-2, 1-2) in a Mountain League match at Lompoc. Set scores were 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19. No other details were available.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.