An underdog Lompoc girls tennis team won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 3 championship. Afterward, the Braves received the reward sectional divisional champions often get. They were moved to a higher league.

The Braves, who roared through a 14-0 Ocean League campaign in 2022, responded by edging Santa Ynez 5-4 at Santa Ynez Tuesday in their season and Mountain League opener. The Pirates are 0-2, 0-1.

The Pirates led 2-1 after the doubles portion of the match, but the Braves broke through by winning four of the six singles matches. Lompoc took two of the three matches on the day that went to three sets.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

