The 2022 Lompoc High School girls golf team played in eight league tournaments and two non-league dual matches during the regular season.
"Before the season started I thought we we would be competitive, but (our players) have actually surprised me with how good they've been" said veteran Lompoc girls golf coach Tom Garrard.
"It's definitely the deepest team we've had since I've been here. We have seven girls who have shot under 50 (at least once during a nine-hole event), and two who have been very close."
Garrard said, "This team has gotten close to the team stroke averages of those very good teams we had in the early 2000's, but hasn't quite gotten there. We had three very good (scoring) golfers on those teams, and two who were not quite as strong as the others. This team is the most balanced I've had."
Lompoc's top five golfers all averaged under 55 for nine holes during the 2022 regular season. Halee Sager, the leader for the Braves, averaged 44.9.
Aunyce De Luna came in at 48.2. Kylee Garcia was at 53.1, and Teagan Thompson (53.6) and Avary Montgomery (54.5) were close behind.
Sydney Brooks, at 56, has been a reliable No. 6 golfer for the Braves. Jenna Belrose and Mikayla Jacobs have been solid reserves.
Sager, the only Braves medalist for low tournament or dual match score so far this season, has been a medalist five times.
As of this writing, the Braves were set for the Oct. 18 18-hole Ocean League Finals at The Links Golf Course in Paso Robles. At press time, Lompoc had last played Oct. 3 at Morro Bay in the final league tourney before the league finals.
"That's a long layoff, but it will give us time to play the Links course and the course at the CIF Central Section Tournament (The Oaks in Visalia) before those events start," said Garrard.
The Central Section tourney is set for several days after the Ocean League Finals.
"We have to score 560 or better as a team to qualify for the Division 3 Central Section Tournament, and 525 or better to qualify for the Division 2 Tournament," said Garrard.
"We have a good chance to qualify, but it's golf."
Lompoc averaged just under 255 for the nine-hole tournaments it played in. In the one 18-hole tournament the team played in, the Braves averaged just under 500. Both averages would be good enough to get the team into the Division 2 Tournament.
The Braves don't have players who play a country club circuit during the summer.
"We just have a really good mix of some veteran players and some softball players who came into golf during the last year or two and done really well," said Garrard.
"Aunyce De Luna played a lot during the summer, and her scores have really come down. Halee's older sister, Rylee, was a very good golfer for us, and the family plays a lot of golf."
Rylee Sager played softball at Sacramento State. Now, "She works at Poppy Hills in Monterey (County)," said Garrard.