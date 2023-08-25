Flag football
Buy Now

Lompoc flag football team members Ava Gallegos, left, and Tara Terrones. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The inaugural game for the Lompoc High School girls flag football team resulted in the inaugural LHS girls flag football team win.

Sophomore Tara Terrones threw three touchdown passes, the first of which was to her freshman sister, Tiana, Giselle Silva intercepted a last-chance Santa Barbara pass in the end zone and the Braves beat the Dons 19-12 Thursday night in an historic game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

The game was historic in multiple ways. It was the first for the Lompoc squad in the initial school year the CIF sanctioned girls flag football as a sport. It was also the first for a Central Section girls flag football team. In fact, Lompoc is the only Central Section girls flag football team this school year.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you