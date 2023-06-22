The CIF is sanctioning girls flag football for the first time, for the 2023-24 school year.

As of now at least, Lompoc will be the only school in the Central Section to have a girls flag football squad for the sport's inaugural CIF season.

"I'm pretty sure other Central Section schools will pick up on the sport,"  Lompoc girls flag football team coach Ashley Coelho said shortly before the squad began conditioning drills at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc Thursday. "I think the other Central Section schools are missing out on a fun opportunity.

