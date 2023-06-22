The CIF is sanctioning girls flag football for the first time, for the 2023-24 school year.
As of now at least, Lompoc will be the only school in the Central Section to have a girls flag football squad for the sport's inaugural CIF season.
"I'm pretty sure other Central Section schools will pick up on the sport," Lompoc girls flag football team coach Ashley Coelho said shortly before the squad began conditioning drills at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc Thursday. "I think the other Central Section schools are missing out on a fun opportunity.
"I'm going to be working to promote girls flag football in the Central Section."
Coelho said, "We had 17 players turn out the first day and 20 the next. Eventually, we hope to have about 30 players. Some people are on vacation."
Coelho left her position as Santa Ynez athletic director late last spring to teach and coach at Lompoc. Lompoc athletic director Claudia Terrones and her husband, Paul, will be Coelho's assistants for Lompoc's inaugural flag football season.
"All of the schools in Santa Barbara will have girls flag football," in 2023, said Coelho. "Other Southern Section schools will. Florida already has it.
"We will have two home games this season, Aug. 24 against Santa Barbara and Sept. 19 against San Marcos," said Coelho. "Both games will start at 6:30 p.m."
Both games will be at Huyck Stadium. Coelho said she also hopes to host a flag football tournament this coming season.
Coelho said her team's games will consist of two 20-minute halves.
Juniors Isabelle Morales and Ava Gallegos, and incoming freshman Ava Adams are three of the players who will be part of the first Lompoc flag football squad.
All three play other sports as well, and Gallegos was a cornerback on the Lompoc boys freshman football team.
"I played basketball and softball as a sophomore and a freshman," Gallegos said. "I'm open to trying new things, so when this opportunity came I decided to take it."
Morales said flag football "is something new to try, and I just wanted to be on the first Lompoc girls flag football team. I thought it would be fun to be a part of that. It's something new, something different."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The junior said she played basketball and tennis her freshman and sophomore years at Lompoc.
Adams played volleyball and basketball at Lompoc Valley Middle School.
"I've always loved watching football, I've played it with my friends and I figured since the girls got a chance (with a high school flag football team), I'd try it," said Adams.
All three said said they are open to playing any position their coaches put them.
Like eight-man tackle football, flag football is played on an 80-yard field, as opposed to the 100-yard gridiron 11-man teams play on. The Lompoc flag football team will play seven-on-seven.
Flag football "tackles" are made by pulling a flag from the ball carrier's belt.
As for the rules, "It's a lot different than five-on-five," said Coelho. "We're still trying to sort it all out. I want to consult Mike Ostini or Bobby Kennedy (both prominent area officials) about the rules, and maybe bring an official here for an instructional talk to the girls about the rules."
For starters, "It doesn't seem clear in the (rules language) what's required to make a first down," said Paul Terrones. "There are the words 'line to gain,' but nothing specific about how many yards it takes to get there."
Some rules the Lompoc squad will play under are already concrete. Handoffs are legal in flag football, but the vast majority of plays are pass plays. As in tackle football, laterals and overhand backward passes are legal, forward passes beyond the line of scrimmage are not.
Ball carriers cannot legally "guard the flag," that is, put a hand over the flag as a defender tries to pull it out. Doing so warrants a penalty.
Blocking is allowed, though clips and blocks in the back are flagged, just as they are in tackle football. Violations such as pass interference, draw a penalty, just as in the tackle football variety.
Though blocking is allowed in flag football, contact, when compared to tackle football, is fairly light.
Flag football is played sans most tackle football equipment, and start-up costs in the sport are low.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.