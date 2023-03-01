The Lompoc boys soccer team's postseason run is over.

No. 6 Cypress Oxford Academy upset the No. 3 Braves 3-1 Tuesday night at Huyck Stadium in the first round of the CIF Division 5 Southern Regional. Lompoc (11-10-4) came in riding a five-game winning streak, including a 4-2 win in the shootout phase at No. 1 Riverdale last Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 4 title.

Lompoc, seeded No. 14 for the Central Section playoffs, won four consecutive road games en route to winning the sectional Division 4 championship.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

