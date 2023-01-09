The Lompoc boys basketball team won the first of its two Lompoc Valley rivalry games against Cabrillo, edging the Conquistadores 48-42 Friday night in a low-scoring Mountain League game on Bryan Ayer Court at Lompoc.

Lompoc moved to 7-6, 1-1. Cabrillo is 1-11, 0-2.

The Braves basketball team won behind 17 points by Jacob Manzo and 16 by Lorenzo Martinez.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

